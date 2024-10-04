2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Dean Letourneau
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is forward Dean
Letourneau.
Letourneau is entering his first season with the Eagles.
Prior to joining the program, the 18-year-old spent two seasons with St. Andrew’s College where he appeared in 137 games and tallied 107 goals and 123 assists for 230 points. During the 2023-24 season, he led the team in goals (61) and points (127) as well as had the second-most assists (66).
Other stints Letourneau has made during his hockey career include the Ottawa Valley Titans U14 AAA and U15 AAA teams, the Renfrew Wolves U18 AAA, and Sioux Falls Stampede.
Letourneau is a part of the Boston Bruins organization. He was selected as the No. 25 overall pick (first round) in the 2024 NHL Draft.
Quick Facts
Name: Dean Letourneau
Hometown: Arnprior, Ontario, Canada
Year: Freshman
Position: Forward
Number: 20
Shoots: R
Measurements: 6’7” 220 lbs
Scouting Report: “Letourneau is gigantic, but contrary to other players his size, it doesn’t feel like he’s trapped in his own body,” wrote EliteProspects. “He moves quite freely, especially because he uses crossover techniques to avoid the long, slower strides, and there’s a good upper-body/lower-body separation and some agility. A lot of his offence consists of downhill attacks where he surveys pressure, drives the net with his range and size, or leverages the attention he receives to find open teammate.”