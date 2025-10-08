Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Habs-Leafs, Connor McDavid, Kings-Knights)
The NHL season is officially underway!
Things opened up with three games on Tuesday night, and we have four games, including a few rivalry matchups, on the docket for tonight.
My best bets for today are targeting a home favorite, two forwards, and a high-scoring game in Vegas.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Oct. 8.
NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 8
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Toronto Maple Leafs (-166) vs. Montreal Canadiens
- Morgan Geekie OVER 0.5 Points (-120) at Washington Capitals
- Connor McDavid OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-162) vs. Calgary Flames
- Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights OVER 5.5 (-135)
Toronto Maple Leafs (-166) vs. Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens surprised a lot of people by making the playoffs last season, and they face a tough test to start this season with a matchup against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.
The Maple Leafs took three of four meetings last season, with Sam Montembeault posting a 48-save shutout behind Cole Caufield’s power-play goal to begin the year. Toronto outshot Montreal 48-27 in that one – and 134-98 in their four meetings –, so the Maple Leafs are still clearly the better team.
Even with Mitch Marner leaving in the offseason, the Leafs still have starpower in Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares with the core four now down to the key three.
Perhaps most importantly, though, is Anthony Stolarz between the pipes. If he played the whole season last year, he would’ve been a Vezina Trophy candidate thanks to his .926 save percentage and 2.14 goals-against average while going 21-8-3.
Finally, the Maple Leafs were 27-13-1 at home last season while the Canadiens went 17-19-5 on the road. Toronto will start the season with a win on Wednesday night.
Morgan Geekie OVER 0.5 Points (-120) at Washington Capitals
Morgan Geekie appears to have found himself a home in Boston. After putting up a total of 63 points in his first 180 NHL games, he had 39 points in 76 games during his first year with the Bruins and then 57 points in 77 games last season.
Geekie finished last season especially strong with 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in his final 14 games, including 19 points during an 11-game streak to end the campaign. In that streak was a two-assist game against these Washington Capitals.
The forward is once again on the top line and top power-play unit with David Pastrnak, who is -225 to record a point. If Pastrnak gets on the board, there’s a decent chance that Geekie is involved, and we’re getting a much better price.
Connor McDavid OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-162) vs. Calgary Flames
Fresh off signing a contract extension to stay in Edmonton for a couple more years, Connor McDavid and the Oilers host the Flames to open up their season. The Oilers are rightfully big favorites against a middling Calgary team, and McDavid always comes out hot out of the gate.
There are a few different ways you could play McDavid props tonight, but I’m going with shots on goal. The superstar said over the summer that he’s looking to score more goals, and that comes with shooting the puck more.
“Assertive is shooting the puck, just being more decisive with decisions,” McDavid said. “Part of my talent is the ability to change my mind. But at times, it can take away from shooting the puck, taking it to the net, taking it to the hole, whatever it is. I look back on scoring (64 goals), it was a lot more shooting (and being) a little more assertive (and) aggressive around the net. It’s something I can get back to.”
McDavid had three or more shots on goal in 33 of 67 games last season, including a five-SOG performance early on in the year against Calgary. I wouldn’t hate laddering his SOG up to five or six as well.
Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights OVER 5.5 (-135)
The Kings start the season with a really bad schedule spot, playing the Golden Knights in Vegas less than 24 hours after losing to the Colorado Avalanche. That means they’ll be a bit fatigued as well as having their backup goalie in net.
The Golden Knights are looking to start hot with offseason addition Mitch Marner in tow. They scored the sixth-most goals last season (274), 147 of which came at home.
Last season, each of the four meetings between these teams had at least seven goal, let alone six. The Golden Knights won the first matchup 6-1 before the Kings took the next three by final scores of 6-3, 5-2, and 6-5.
Bet on goals in Vegas on Wednesday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.