2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Jacob Fowler
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. First up is goaltender Jacob Fowler.
Fowler had an impressive freshman campaign in 2023-24, earning the spot as the starting goalie and appeared in 27 games. During his 1595:56 on the ice, he tallied 55 goals against (2.07 average per game), 703 saves, a .927 save percentage, two shutouts, and a 23-4 record.
Last season, he helped Boston College to a 34-6-1 overall record which included a Hockey East Championship, winning the Providence Regional, a Frozen Four victory, and an appearance in the national championship where the Eagles lost 2-0 to Denver.
Fowler ranked No. 1 in the nation in goalie winning percentage, No. 4 in save percentage, and No. 8 goals against average, according to the NCAA.
The 19-year-old is also highly decorated during his young collegiate career. During the 2023-24 season, Fowler was named an AHCA First-Team All-American and Hockey East First Team All-Star, won the Hockey East Goaltender of the Year Award, and was named a finalist for the Mike Richter Award.
Fowler is a part of the Montreal Canadiens organization as the team drafted him as the No. 69 overall pick (third round) in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Prior to joining the Eagles, he spent two seasons with the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) Youngstown Phantoms where he played in 58 games and tallied a 38-13 overall record, 1,594 saves, and seven shutouts. During the 2022-23 season, he won the USHL Goaltender of the Year and USA Hockey’s Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year awards, was named to the USHL First All-Star Team, and was named the Clark Cup Most Outstanding Player after the team won the championship, beating the Fargo Force 1-0.
Although young, Fowler’s situational awareness and ability to handle the puck has made him one of best and most dominant goalies in collegiate hockey.
Quick Facts
Name: Jacob Fowler
Hometown: Melbourne, Fla.
Year: Sophomore
Position: Goalie
Number: 1
Measurements: 6’2” 214 lbs
Scouting Report: “Fowler's explosive lateral movement is the first thing that jumps out at most scouts,” wrote EliteProspects. “His ability to transition in and out of reverse-VH is quick and efficient, which makes him very effective on low-to-high passing plays.”