Alex Newhook to Return For Sophomore Season

A.J. Black

Boston College received big news as star freshman forward Alex Newhook announced that he will be returning to the Heights for the 2020-2021 season. 

"I think for me, the plan has not changed as of now," Newhook said, according to The Athletic's Ryan S. Clark. Newhook added: "The Avs are a really strong team and they have a lot of depth. I am in a good spot at BC, and to be in a good spot like this and have this position of not being rushed and not being forced out of a good spot makes my situation that much better."

Newhook scored 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points this season on route to Hockey East Rookie of the Year Award. A 2019 1st round NHL draft pick by the Colorado Avalanche, he was an immediate contributor on a team that turned around from a disappointing 2018-19 season. The Eagles were ranked #5 in the country, and put together a 24-8-2 record before the season was canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID19, the coronavirus. 

This is big news for the Eagles, who will get back one of their leading scorers and most talented young players. If he continues to progress, Newhook could become a dominant scorer for the Eagles, and has the potential to become a possible a Hobey Baker Award finalist or winner. 

