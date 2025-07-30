Growing Hockey From the Ground Up
Supporting a vital sports culture means more than just telling stories about and publishing pictures of athletes. It means creating opportunities for young players to elevate their skills and advance their careers. It's what Prospects by Sports Illustrated is doing, which just wrapped up its All-Star Challenge in Toronto, bringing together the top AAA and AA youth hockey talent from across North America.
With the AAA teams playing over July 3-6 and the AAs taking the ice from July 10-13, more than 1,500 top young players showcased their skills across the two weekends. Teams faced off in a highly competitive tournament format, featuring 4+ games per team and elite gameplay across all divisions. After the final buzzer, the top teams were honored with ring ceremonies. Every athlete had the chance to take advantage of the Media Day photo shoot, and the abundant opportunities for social media exposure, including team activations with creators and influencers. Combine testing with real-time data tracking allowed players to demonstrate their skills and assess strengths and weaknesses.
“For a lot of these young players,” said Todd Tverberg “this is the first professionally run tournament they've ever seen. It's also probably the toughest competition they've ever faced. But watching kids rise to that challenge is thrilling. For some of these players, this is a steppingstone to a career in professional hockey. For another group, this event will be the highlight of their athletic lives. But they're both here, playing on the same ice, all of them a part of this extraordinary hockey community that exists for two weekends every year.”
Prospects by Sports Illustrated events extend beyond hockey, including organized competitions in both soccer and e-sports. But it's on the ice where the program has remained most active, with an informal tournament circuit providing opportunities for top level competition every few months, including the one-of-a-kind “Mo Cup.” We're incredibly proud of the work they're doing to support the dreams of young athletes across the continent.
Nominations are now officially open for the 2026 All-Star Challenge. Coaches are invited to apply for inclusion in next year’s invite-only experience, while coaches, parents and even teammates can now nominate top players for consideration. Room in the tournament is always limited, so early application is encouraged. Click here to nominate your Prospects. For more information about Prospects by Sports Illustrated, refer to their site.