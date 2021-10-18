Boston College Hockey Splits Weekend Series

Boston College men's hockey split their weekend series, defeating Northeastern before getting crushed by Bentley on the road.

Friday Night: Boston College defeats Northeastern 5-3

The Eagles played in front of home fans at Conte Forum for the first time in 588 days. It was a thrilling game, and a come behind win for the Eagles, who fell behind early and rallied back. Senior Marc McLaughlin continued his strong season with two goals, including an empty netter to seal it for the Eagles. Aidan McDonough of Northeastern had two goals of his own that gave the Huskies the lead, but it was Colby Ambrosio that scored the game winner for the Eagles in the third period. Patrick Giles added some insurance with an incredible steal and snipe as well to double the lead. Goalie Eric Dop finished the game with 22 saves. The win gave Boston College their first Hockey East victory of the season.

Saturday Night: Bentley 6 Boston College 2

Boston College football wasn't the only team to have a hellish Saturday night, as the hockey team was blasted by the Falcons 6-2 in Waltham. Goalie Henry Wilder had a tough night, allowing six goals, while BC's offense was stiffled by incredible play by Bentley goalie Nicholas Grabko who finished the game with 38 saves. Cole Kodsi finished the game with two goals for Bentley, who improved to 2-2-0 on the season, while the Eagles fell to 2-1-1.

Boston College will welcome a pair of out of conference foes next weekend, as Denver and Colorado College come to Chestnut Hill.

Photo courtesy fo BCEagles.com