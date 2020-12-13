SI.com
BC Men's Hockey Splits Weekend Series With UConn

A.J. Black

Boston College men's hockey split their weekend series with the University of Connecticut Huskies. The Eagles, who were playing without four of their top players, including goalie Spencer Knight won the opener 4-3 in overtime before dropping the Saturday matinee 3-2. 

Friday: Boston College 4 Connecticut 3 (Overtime)

It was a game of ups and downs for Boston College, who stormed out to a 3-1 lead into the third period. Senior Logan Hutsko scored a pair of goals in the second period, including a highlight reel goal that ended up on Sportscenter's Top 10 segment. 

 But UConn stormed back with a pair of goals of their town to tie the game. The Huskies looked to be in control of the game, but freshman goalie Henry Wilder played phenomenally throughout, making 30 saves. In overtime which is now 3 v 3, UConn again went on attack mode, and Boston College couldn't make their change. After being on the for a two and a half minutes, Marshall Warren beat the Huskies goalie to grab the victory. 

In between the games, Boston College announced that Matt Boldy, Spencer Knight and Drew Helleson were all selected to be part of the Team USA for the World Juniors that will be held Dec. 25, 2020 – Jan. 5, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta. Forward Alex Newhook will be part of Team Canada. 

Saturday: UConn 3 Boston College 1

Boston College lost their first game of the season, and first in fourteen games dating back to last season as the Huskies rode a hot second period in which they scored three goals to earn the win. BC played a pretty solid game, except for a 4 1/2 minute span in the second period in which the Huskies scored all three goalies. It was another big game for Wilder who made 39 saves to keep Boston College in the game. Trevor Kuntar scored the only goal of the game, of the power play variety in the second period. 

The Eagles are now 5-1-0Boston College hockey will be off for three weeks, resuming play against Northwestern on January 8-9. However, it is important to note that they could adjust their schedule, as many teams have done during COVID-19 time. 

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

