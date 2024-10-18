Boston College Men's Hockey Announces Plans to Honor Tony Voce, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau During Season
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team has announced its plans to honor Tony Voce and Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau ahead of the team’s home opener on Friday night.
Prior to the national anthem, Boston College will show a tribute video and hold a moment of silence. On top of that, every player will wear a patch on his jersey with the initials TV-JG-MG for the entirety of the 2024-25 season. The patch debuted during the Eagles road series against the Michigan State Spartans last weekend.
Additionally, Boston College has updated the trophy case at Conte Forum to highlight their achievements and impact.
The program also announced that during the team’s Hockey East opener against the Maine Black Bears on Nov. 8, their initials will be showcased in front of the team bench and the players will wear special jerseys during warmups which will have one of the three names on them.
Voce passed away in July at the age of 43. He spent four seasons with the Eagles from 2000-04 where he appeared in 159 games and recorded 90 goals and 77 assists for 167 points and 209 penalty minutes. In his time at Boston College, Voce was two-time Hockey East First Team All-Star, a First-Team All-American, the New England All-Star Team, a Hobey Baker Finalist, and a national champion.
Johnny and Matthew were killed on Aug. 29 after being struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles in Oldmans Township, N.J. Johnny, who was known as “Johnny Hockey,” played for the Eagles from 2011-14. He appeared in 119 games and tallied 78 goals and 97 assists for 175 points, 21 power play goals, and 18 game-winning goals. He was a part of the Eagles 2012 national championship team and won the Hobey Baker Award in 2014.
Matthew played for the Eagles from 2013-17 where he appeared in 120 games and tallied 15 goals and 47 assists for 62 points. During his senior campaign, he led the team in assists (27) and points (35).
Boston College will hold an online jersey auction. According to the official press release, the proceeds will go to the Tony Voce Foundation and the Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, N.J.