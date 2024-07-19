Boston College Men's Hockey Releases 2024-25 Schedule
The Boston College men’s hockey team has released its schedule for the 2024-25 season.
The Eagles kick off their season on Oct. 11 with a road game against Michigan State. Other notable matchups include a home exhibition game against the U.S. National Team Development Program on Oct. 19, the 2024 Beanpot starting on Feb. 3 against Northeastern, and the regular-season coming to a close on March 8 against Merrimack.
In total, the team is slated to play 35 games which includes 17 home games, 18 road games, and 24 Hockey East opponents.
2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Schedule:
Oct. 11-12: at Michigan State
Oct. 18: vs. AIC
Oct. 19: vs. USNTDP (Exhibition)
Oct. 26: vs. Western Michigan
Nov. 1-2: at St. Cloud State
Nov. 8: vs. Maine
Nov. 10: vs. Maine
Nov. 15: at UConn
Nov. 19: at Providence
Nov. 22: vs. Northeastern
Nov. 23: at Northeastern
Nov. 29: vs. Dartmouth
Dec. 4: vs. UConn
Dec. 6: at UMass Lowell
Dec. 9: vs. UMass Lowell
Jan. 10: vs. Merrimack
Jan. 11: at Merrimack
Jan. 14: vs. Harvard
Jan. 17: at Providence
Jan. 18: vs. Providence
Jan. 24: at Boston University
Jan. 25: vs. Boston University
Jan. 31: vs. UMass Lowell
Feb. 3: vs. Northeastern (Beanpot)
Feb. 7: at New Hampshire
Feb. 10: Harvard or Boston University (Beanpot)
Feb. 14: vs. UMass
Feb. 15: at UMass
Feb. 21-22: at Vermont
Feb. 28: vs. New Hampshire
March 1: at New Hampshire
March 8: vs. Merrimack
The 2025 Hockey East Tournament will take place in March.
The Men's Hockey Regionals locations span between Allentown, Pa., Fargo, N.D., Todeldo, Ohio, and Manchester, N.H. Dates are TBD. The 2025 Frozen Four will be on April 10 and 12 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.