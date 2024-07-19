BC Bulletin

Boston College Men's Hockey Releases 2024-25 Schedule

The Eagles announced their schedule for the upcoming season on Friday afternoon.

The Boston College men’s hockey team has released its schedule for the 2024-25 season. 

The Eagles kick off their season on Oct. 11 with a road game against Michigan State. Other notable matchups include a home exhibition game against the U.S. National Team Development Program on Oct. 19, the 2024 Beanpot starting on Feb. 3 against Northeastern, and the regular-season coming to a close on March 8 against Merrimack.

In total, the team is slated to play 35 games which includes 17 home games, 18 road games, and 24 Hockey East opponents. 

2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Schedule:

Oct. 11-12: at Michigan State

Oct. 18: vs. AIC

Oct. 19: vs. USNTDP (Exhibition) 

Oct. 26: vs. Western Michigan

Nov. 1-2: at St. Cloud State

Nov. 8: vs. Maine

Nov. 10: vs. Maine

Nov. 15: at UConn

Nov. 19: at Providence

Nov. 22: vs. Northeastern

Nov. 23: at Northeastern

Nov. 29: vs. Dartmouth

Dec. 4: vs. UConn

Dec. 6: at UMass Lowell

Dec. 9: vs. UMass Lowell

Jan. 10: vs. Merrimack

Jan. 11: at Merrimack

Jan. 14: vs. Harvard

Jan. 17: at Providence

Jan. 18: vs. Providence

Jan. 24: at Boston University

Jan. 25: vs. Boston University

Jan. 31: vs. UMass Lowell

Feb. 3: vs. Northeastern (Beanpot)

Feb. 7: at New Hampshire

Feb. 10: Harvard or Boston University (Beanpot)

Feb. 14: vs. UMass

Feb. 15: at UMass

Feb. 21-22: at Vermont

Feb. 28: vs. New Hampshire

March 1: at New Hampshire

March 8: vs. Merrimack

The 2025 Hockey East Tournament will take place in March.

The Men's Hockey Regionals locations span between Allentown, Pa., Fargo, N.D., Todeldo, Ohio, and Manchester, N.H. Dates are TBD. The 2025 Frozen Four will be on April 10 and 12 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

