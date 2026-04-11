Boston College Men's Hockey Flips Sioux Falls Stampede Defenseman From Minnesota

On Saturday afternoon, the Boston College men’s hockey program received a commitment from 2007-born defenseman Matthew Grimes of the United States Hockey League’s Sioux Falls Stampede.

Grimes was originally committed to Minnesota, but BC head coach Greg Brown was able to flip his decision.

“I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division 1 college hockey at Boston College,” Grimes said on X. “I would like to give a special thanks to God, my family, friends, teammates, coaches, advisors and everyone who has helped me along the way. Super excited for the future.”

I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division 1 college hockey at Boston College. I would like to give a special thanks to God, my family, friends, teammates, coaches, advisors and everyone who has helped me along the way. Super excited for the future. pic.twitter.com/z7vVkdTaTE — Matthewgrimes (@matthewgrimes_) April 11, 2026

A native of Locust Valley, N.Y., Grimes spent the past three seasons in Sioux Falls after two years at Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, R.I.

In 2025-26, he racked up nine goals and 26 assists in 60 games played, and he totaled 13 goals and 45 assists in his USHL career.

After the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, the Eagles saw a number of players on the blueline depart from the program, most importantly senior captain Lukas Gustafsson (Manitoba Moose), and sophomores Aram Minnetian (Dallas Stars) and Drew Fortescue (New York Rangers).

Grimes is the ninth commit in BC’s incoming class of recruits, and the third defenseman among the pack.