Guelph Storm (OHL) Defenseman Makes Commitment to Boston College Men's Hockey Official

On Monday night, Boston College men’s hockey received a commitment from 2007-born defenseman Quinn Beauchesne, a 2025 fifth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“I am very excited and honored to announce my commitment to play D1 NCAA hockey at Boston College,” Beauchesne wrote on Instagram. “I would like to thank my family, teammates, coaches, billets, trainers, and everyone else who has helped me over the past couple years. I’m pumped for this new chapter. Let’s go eagles!”

The 6-foot, 185-pound blueliner, who hails from Ottawa, Canada, skated in one game for Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, this past season. Prior to making his AHL debut, he posted 35 points (7 goals, 28 assists) in 56 games played for the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

In 2024-25, Beauchesne helped Team Canada capture bronze at the IIHF World Junior Championship — which took place in his hometown — with four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in seven appearances. He finished the tournament with a plus-minus of +8.

During that season, Beauchesne skated in 49 games for Guelph, in which he totaled six goals and 18 assists with 51 penalty minutes — six less than he had last year. He made his OHL debut for the Storm in 2023-24, manufacturing two goals and five assists in 33 games played.

Beauchesne is the 11th incoming freshman for the Eagles’ 2026-27 campaign — which is technically subject to change because some players are contracted through all of next season with their current teams and may decide to not leave.

He will potentially join on the Heights in the fall:

1. RW Casey Mutryn, 6’3”, 201 lbs. - USA U18 (NTDP)

2. D Sam Wathier, 6’4”, 207 lbs. - USA U18 (NTDP)

3. C Matthew Frost, 5’11”, 172 lbs. - Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

4. C Noah Davidson, 6’3”, 213 lbs. - Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

5. RW Timothy Kazda, 6’1”, 194 lbs. - Chicago Steel (USHL)

6. C Teddy Mutryn, 6’1”, 209 lbs. - Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

7. LW Brady Kudrick, 6’0”, 183 lbs. - Chicago Steel (USHL)

8. LW Alex Pelletier, 5’10”, 190 lbs. - Lincoln Stars (USHL)

9. D Carson Woodall, 6’0”, 185 lbs. - Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

10. Matthew Grimes, 6’1”, 185 lbs. - Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College Eagles news.