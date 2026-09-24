Boston College Men's Hockey Names Trio of Veteran Forwards as 2026-27 Captains

The Boston College men’s hockey program has revealed its team captains for the 2026-27 season.

Senior forward Will Vote, an Arlington, Mass., native, will don the Eagles’ esteemed “C” badge, and junior forwards Jake Sondreal and Teddy Stiga will be the team’s alternate captains.

Last season, seniors Brady Berard, Andre Gasseau, and Lukas Gustafsson all wore the “C” on their jerseys, so this year’s leadership group will have a different — but more traditional by hockey standards — look.

Excited to announce our captains for the 2026-27 season! pic.twitter.com/EePDcOEcqq — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) September 24, 2026

Vote came to BC from the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) in 2023 after posting 45 points in 61 games for the U.S. Under-18 National Team with a plus-16 rating during the 2022-23 campaign.

He scored one goal with seven assists as a freshman, when the Eagles reached the national championship and fell to Denver 2-0, and has increased his points total every year since.

As a sophomore, Vote tallied 13 points with eight goals and five assists in 37 appearances, and last year, he totaled 21 points on 10 goals and 11 assists in 36 games played.

In his youth, Vote played for the Boston Junior Eagles and skated one year at Dexter Southfield School in Brookline, Mass., before taking his talents to the USNTDP, where a handful of current and former BC skaters have also come from, including Stiga.

A second-round pick of the Nashville Predators in 2024, Stiga registered 79 points (36 goals, 43 assists) with a plus-47 rating for the U.S. U-18 National Team prior to arriving on the Heights in 2024.

He was named to the 2025 Hockey East All-Rookie Team after posting 30 points on 14 goals and 16 assists as a rookie, but those numbers dipped slightly last season to 21 points on six goals and 15 assists, albeit in 31 games as opposed to 36.

Stiga is also a local player, as he hails from Sudbury, Mass.

Sondreal, meanwhile, has skated in all 36 games for the Eagles in back-to-back campaigns after emerging from his stint in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Dubuque Fighting Saints. In 2023-24, he generated 69 points with 27 goals and 42 assists in 60 games for Dubuque and served as team captain.

After only notching eight points as a freshman in 2024-25, Sondreal finished tied for sixth on the team in scoring with 21 points on seven goals and 14 assists last season.

BC is less than two weeks away from opening up its 2026-27 regular season against Alaska on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. ET inside Conte Forum. The Eagles will play exhibition matchups against Michigan State and the USNTDP on the road beforehand.

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