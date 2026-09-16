Where Boston College Was Picked in Hockey East 2026-27 Preseason Coaches' Poll

As unbelievable as it sounds, hockey season on the Heights is right around the corner.

The Boston College men’s hockey program is less than a month away from traveling to East Lansing, Mich., for an exhibition matchup on Oct. 2 with Michigan State, followed by another exhibition contest against the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) on Oct. 3 in Plymouth, Mich.

Just six days after that, Oct. 9, the Eagles open up their 2026-27 regular season against Alaska at Conte Forum, and it is full speed ahead from there.

On Wednesday morning, the Hockey East conference released its 2026-27 men’s preseason coaches’ poll, which it has done annually since the beginning of the millennium.

The Providence College Friars, who finished atop the 2025-26 league standings, were voted the favorites to win the conference this season with eight first-place votes, followed by UMass Amherst with one first-place vote and Boston University with two first-place votes.

Then came BC, which finished fourth in the standings last year, in fourth place with no first-place votes.

Below is the full preseason coaches' poll:

Hockey East 2026-27 Men's Coaches' Preseason Poll

*Team (first-place votes) - points

1. Providence College (8) - 106

2. UMass Amherst (1) - 98

3. Boston University (2) - 87

4. Boston College - 86

5. UConn - 73

6. Merrimack - 68

7. Maine - 57

8. Northeastern - 52

9. New Hampshire - 35

10. UMass Lowell - 31

11. Vermont - 22

Hockey East 2025-26 Final Standings

1. Providence (23-11-2, 18-5-1 Hockey East)

2. UMass Amherst (22-13-1, 14-9-1)

3. UConn (20-13-5, 12-9-3)

4. Boston College (20-15-1, 13-11-0)

5. Maine (18-14-3, 12-11-1)

T6. Boston University (17-17-2, 12-12-0)

T6. Northeastern (17-18-1, 11-13-0)

8. Merrimack (21-16-2, 10-12-2)

9. UMass Lowell (13-22-0, 9-15-0)

10. New Hampshire (14-20-1, 8-15-1)

11. Vermont (13-21-1, 8-15-1)

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Tiktok for the latest Boston College news.