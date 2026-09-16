Where Boston College Was Picked in Hockey East 2026-27 Preseason Coaches' Poll
As unbelievable as it sounds, hockey season on the Heights is right around the corner.
The Boston College men’s hockey program is less than a month away from traveling to East Lansing, Mich., for an exhibition matchup on Oct. 2 with Michigan State, followed by another exhibition contest against the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) on Oct. 3 in Plymouth, Mich.
Just six days after that, Oct. 9, the Eagles open up their 2026-27 regular season against Alaska at Conte Forum, and it is full speed ahead from there.
On Wednesday morning, the Hockey East conference released its 2026-27 men’s preseason coaches’ poll, which it has done annually since the beginning of the millennium.
The Providence College Friars, who finished atop the 2025-26 league standings, were voted the favorites to win the conference this season with eight first-place votes, followed by UMass Amherst with one first-place vote and Boston University with two first-place votes.
Then came BC, which finished fourth in the standings last year, in fourth place with no first-place votes.
Below is the full preseason coaches' poll:
Hockey East 2026-27 Men's Coaches' Preseason Poll
*Team (first-place votes) - points
1. Providence College (8) - 106
2. UMass Amherst (1) - 98
3. Boston University (2) - 87
4. Boston College - 86
5. UConn - 73
6. Merrimack - 68
7. Maine - 57
8. Northeastern - 52
9. New Hampshire - 35
10. UMass Lowell - 31
11. Vermont - 22
Hockey East 2025-26 Final Standings
1. Providence (23-11-2, 18-5-1 Hockey East)
2. UMass Amherst (22-13-1, 14-9-1)
3. UConn (20-13-5, 12-9-3)
4. Boston College (20-15-1, 13-11-0)
5. Maine (18-14-3, 12-11-1)
T6. Boston University (17-17-2, 12-12-0)
T6. Northeastern (17-18-1, 11-13-0)
8. Merrimack (21-16-2, 10-12-2)
9. UMass Lowell (13-22-0, 9-15-0)
10. New Hampshire (14-20-1, 8-15-1)
11. Vermont (13-21-1, 8-15-1)
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz