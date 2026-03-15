Boston College Men's Hockey Finds Out Opponent for Hockey East Semifinals

With Hockey East quarterfinals all wrapped up as of Saturday night, Boston College men’s hockey’s next opponent has officially been revealed.

The Eagles are set to face UConn in the tournament semifinals on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup will take place after the 4 p.m. semifinal game between UMass and Merrimack, which pulled off a 3-2 overtime victory over Providence, the Hockey East regular-season champions, to continue its Cinderella run.

On Friday, BC (20-14-1, 13-11-0 Hockey East) captured a dominant, 5-0 win over Maine in the first quarterfinal matchup of the tournament.

The Eagles came into the matchup after suffering four straight losses to cap off their 2025-26 regular season, but they shook off all of that rust to seize the shutout victory over the Black Bears.

THE EAGLES ARE HEADED TO TD GARDEN➡️



With tonight's win over Maine, @BC_MHockey has secured the first semifinal bid.



You can get your tickets to see the Eagles at TD Garden now: https://t.co/ZOV3JRHuYn pic.twitter.com/T5l40fFfPA — Hockey East (@hockey_east) March 14, 2026

Sophomore forward James Hagens, the league’s points leader, tallied two goals and an assist in the triumph, which increased his total number of points this season to 45 (23 goals, 22 assists).

The real star of the game for the Eagles, however, was freshman goalie Louka Cloutier, who picked up his third shutout of the year with an 18-save performance.

Sophomore Teddy Stiga registered his first point after a five-game pointless stretch with the first goal of the game, and senior Oskar Jellvik and sophomore Dean Letourneau additionally manufactured one goal apiece.

BC has faced the Huskies twice this season, consisting of a two-game, home-and-home series from Feb. 20-21.

The Eagles picked up wins in both games, starting off with a 5-2 defeat on Friday in Chestnut Hill, Mass., before earning a 2-1 overtime victory on the road in Saturday’s affair.

UConn (19-11-5, 12-9-3 Hockey East) defeated Boston University, 5-3, in its quarterfinal matchup on Saturday, which took place in Storrs, Conn.

HUSKIES ARE SHIPPING UP TO BOSTON 🔥



For the second year in a row, @UConnMHOC is headed to TD Garden!



You can get your tickets to see the Huskies at TD Garden now: https://t.co/ZOV3JRHuYn pic.twitter.com/oXDPTB4bum — Hockey East (@hockey_east) March 14, 2026

Jake Percival scored the first goal of the game to hand the Huskies a 1-0 lead in the first period, but the Terriers tied the game at two apiece heading into the third frame.

Back-to-back goals from Ethan Whitcomb and Anthony Allain Samake gave UConn a 4-2 lead with just over 16 minutes left in the third frame, and after Ben Merrill decreased BU’s deficit to one with 10 minutes remaining, Joey Muldowney finished the job with an empty-net goal.

The only chance that BC has of making the NCAA Tournament this year — which would be its third year of making the national tournament in a row — is by winning its next two games and capturing the 2026 Hockey East title. It all starts on Friday night at the Garden.