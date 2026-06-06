Boston College Men's Hockey Schedules Two Games Against UNH For Upcoming Season

Boston College men’s hockey has learned the dates of one of its conference series for the 2026-27 season.

The Eagles will take on the New Hampshire Wildcats in a home-and-home series from Jan. 22-23, 2027. Boston College will host UNH on Jan. 22 for the series opener and will play on the road for the series finale on Jan. 23.

Last season, the Eagles and Wildcats met twice for a home-and-home series from Jan. 23-24. Boston College took both games to sweep the series.

In the first game of the series, Boston College defeated New Hampshire 5-2 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., with goals from Andre Gasseau, Jake Sondreal, James Hagens, and two by Dean Letourneau.

The Eagles won the series finale at Whittemore Center at Key Auto Group Complex in Durham, N.H. In the game, Will Vote scored all three goals for Boston College.

In 2025-26, Boston College went 20-15-1 overall which included a 13-11-0 mark in Hockey East play. The Eagles finished fourth in the conference and made an appearance in the Hockey East Tournament where they lost to UConn in the semifinals 4-3 in overtime to end their season.

On the other side, New Hampshire posted a 14-20-1 overall record which included a 8-15-1 record in Hockey East play. The Wildcats finished in 10th place in the conference and ended their season in the first round of the conference tournament with a 7-3 loss to Northeastern.

New Hampshire’s 2026-27 slate features non-conference games against Quinnipiac, Colgate, Michigan State, RPI, Union, Brown, Dartmouth, and RIT while its conference schedule includes UConn, UMass, Merrimack, Providence, Boston College, Boston University, UMass Lowell, Maine, Northeastern and Vermont.

Boston College’s full 2026-27 schedule will be announced at a later date.

2025-26 Boston College Men's Hockey Results:

Oct. 3: vs. Quinnipiac- L 4-3

Oct. 9-10: at Minnesota- W 3-1, T 2-2

Oct. 17: at RPI- W 5-1

Oct. 24: vs. Denver- L 7-3

Oct. 30: vs. Northeastern- L 4-1

Oct. 31: at Northeastern- L 3-0

Nov. 7-8: at Vermont- W 2-1, W 5-0

Nov. 14: vs. UMass- W 7-3

Nov. 15: at UMass- W 4-0

Nov. 21-22: vs. Maine- W 7-3, L 3-0

Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame- W 5-3

Dec. 5: at UMass Lowell- W 3-1

Dec. 6: vs. UMass Lowell- W 3-1

Dec. 28: vs. Western Michigan (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)- L 5-3

Dec. 29: vs. Lake Superior State (Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off)- W 4-3

Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition)- W 8-2

Jan. 16: vs. Providence- L 4-3 (OT)

Jan. 17: at Providence- L 4-3

Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire- W 5-2

Jan. 24: at New Hampshire- W 3-0

Jan. 30: at Boston University- W 4-1

Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)- W 5-1

Feb. 6: vs. Vermont- L 6-1

Feb. 9: vs. Boston University (Beanpot)- W 6-2

Feb. 13: at Merrimack- L 4-2

Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack W 4-2

Feb. 20: vs. UConn- W 5-2

Feb. 21: at UConn- W 2-1 (OT)

Feb. 27: at Boston University- L 3-1

Feb. 28: vs. Boston University- L 5-1

March 5: at UMass- L 2-1

March 7: vs. Northeastern- L 4-2

March 14: vs. Maine (Hockey East Quarterfinals)- W 5-0

March 20: vs. UConn (Hockey East Semifinals)- L 4-3 (OT)

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.