Boston College Rewrites Its Beanpot History in Thrashing of Northeastern
Boston College forward Teddy Stiga got the scoring going in less than a minute of play for the Eagles on Monday night, and the rest was history.
The Eagles went on to defeat Northeastern in emphatic fashion and advanced to the final of the Beanpot with the 8-2 victory, but if the score wasn't impactful enough for viewers at home, it may be worthwhile to step back and realize just what Boston College accomplished with the win.
With how the past few years went, it's easy to forget that 2019 was five years ago now. Much has changed since then. For instance, that's the year this writer graduated high school, and he has a degree now. That's not near as important, though, as the fact that 2019 marks the last time that Boston College played in the championship of the Beanpot.
In that game, Boston College lost to Boston University via a final score of 4-2. To find a year in which Boston College actually won the final match, the record books need to be opened to nearly a decade ago in 2016, when the Eagles downed Boston University 1-0 in overtime.
Boston College needed no overtime tonight, though, as eight different Boston College players found the back of the net en route to the convincing win. The Eagles played like the No. 1 team in the country, and now, they only need to do it one more time to claim their first Beanpot championship in nearly 10 years.
In a year where Boston College Men's Hockey has lived at the upper echelon of the sport, the Eagles continue to dominate in ways the team hasn't done in a long time, and they'll try to do just that yet again in a trip to New Hampshire on Feb. 7 before returning to finish out the team's bid for the Beanpot championship on Feb. 10 against Boston University.