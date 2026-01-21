Boston College Forward Named Nominee For 2026 Hockey Humanitarian Award: The Rundown

Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens has been named a nominee for the 2026 Hockey Humanitarian Award.

The honor has been given out annually since 1996 and goes to college hockey’s finest citizen.

According to Boston College Athletics’ press release, Hagens has been involved with multiple events the program puts on which include Skate with the Eagles, the Holiday Toy Drive, and Movember.

He also worked with Feeding America to create “Hagens’ Helpers.” During the World Juniors in Dec., Hagens announced he would donate for every USA win.

Hagens was one of 12 total nominees and one of two from Boston College. He joins BC women’s hockey forward Kara Goulding.

The finalists for the award will be announced in Feb., and the winner will be announced on Friday, April 10.

The full list of nominees are below from the press release.

Jack Blake, Sr., D, Bowling Green

Davis Bone, Sr., F, Johnson & Wales

Kara Goulding, Sr., F, Boston College

James Hagens, So., F, Boston College

Kelly Howe, Sr., F, Hobart and William Smith

Tyler Mahan, Sr., F, RIT

Grace Sadura, Sr., F, Minnesota Duluth

Meg Simon, Sr., F, Middlebury

Jayden Sison, Sr., D, Princeton

Ryan Tattle, Sr., F, Connecticut

Alex Tracy, Sr., F, Minnesota State

Brendan Vettraino, Sr., F, Misericordia

📰 https://t.co/uTK0qbkKX3 pic.twitter.com/P2eqmithz1 — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 20, 2026

The Rundown: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026:

Seven Boston College women's lacrosse players have been named a USA Lacrosse Magazine Preseason All-American.

Well represented 🇺🇸



Congratulations to the seven Eagles that were named a @USALMag Preseason All-American! pic.twitter.com/Hfsmn8cDwJ — BC Women's Lacrosse (@BCwlax) January 20, 2026

Boston College football has sent an offer to class of 2027 quarterback Jake Nawrot. Nawrot is a three-star prospect from John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, Ill.

Boston College softball shared some behind the scene moments from Media Day. The Eagles kick off their 2026 campaign on Feb. 6 against Eastern Kentucky in the Clearwater Classic in Clearwater, Fla.

Boston College Eagles Tuesday Scores:

Women's Hockey: No. 8 Northeastern 3, Boston College 2

Boston College Eagles Wednesday Schedule:

Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. Pitt | 7 p.m. ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:

23 days.

On This Day in Boston College History:

January 21, 1878: Hall of Fame football coach Gil Dobie was born in Hastings, Minn.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

"It was a great experience to have played for Mike [Holovak]. Not only was he a great football innovator, each player was an individual to Mike and he treated everybody with great respect. He would never yell or scream - even if it might have been needed. Mike was a great influence on everybody who ever played for him.” John Burns

We'll Leave You With This:

Heard people were talking about 2016 again pic.twitter.com/VePQtN8AYz — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) January 20, 2026

