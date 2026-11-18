Wednesday morning, Boston College men's hockey announced it will hold a jersey retirement ceremony for the late Johnny Gaudreau on Feb. 12, 2027.

The program's third Hobey Baker Award winner, following David Emma (1991) and Mike Mottau (2000), Gaudreau completed his three-year career (2011-2014) on the Heights with 175 points in 119 games.

Following his time at BC, the 2011 fourth-round pick of the Calgary Flames spent a decade in the National Hockey League, eight of them in Canada and two in Columbus with the Blue Jackets.

The 2018-19 campaign was his most prolific, as “Johnny Hockey” finished the season with a career-best 99 points, including career highs in goals (36), assists (63) and overall points. He was tied for seventh in league scoring, and the Flames won the Pacific Division and were the Western Conference’s top-seeded team entering the 2019 playoffs.

He came fourth in voting for the league’s Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association to the league’s most valuable player annually.

Back to his playing days in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Gaudreau was a force to be reckoned with from the beginning, as he tallied 21 goals and 23 assists (44 points) in 44 games as a freshman, which led all rookies that season.

He scored late in the third period of the Eagles’ 4-1 takedown of Ferris State in the 2012 NCAA National Championship and received the Bill Flynn Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the Hockey East Tournament.

As a sophomore, Gaudreau was named a Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist with a 21-30-51 scoring line in 35 games, as well as leading the nation in points per game (1.46).

Despite losing to rival Boston University in the Hockey East semifinals and falling to Union in the first round of the 2013 NCAA Tournament, he helped BC capture a fourth consecutive Beanpot Tournament, was named the Hockey East Player of the Year and received First Team All-American honors from the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA).

While rumors of Gaudreau’s departure to the NHL began to swirl around after the season, he opted to stay for his junior year, in large part to compete alongside his younger brother, Matthew, who joined BC that fall.

It turned out to be the decision that would eventually land his No. 13 jersey a place in the Conte Forum rafters next to Emma’s No. 16 and Mottau’s No. 6, as he led the NCAA in every major scoring category with 36 goals and 44 assists for 80 points in 40 games, good for an absurdly-high 2.00 point-per-game average.

“Johnny was a whole different level as far as skill and what he brought to the table at BC,” former BC head coach Jerry York, the winningest NCAA hockey coach of all time, said in the tribute video posted on Wednesday.

“It’s not hard to understand why No. 13 is being retired here at Boston College,” head coach Greg Brown added. “Johnny was not only a national champion and a Hobey Baker winner, but just as good a human being as you’d ever want to represent your program.”

On Aug. 29, 2024, around 8 p.m., Gaudreau and Matthew were struck and killed by a drunk driver while they were riding bicycles in Oldmans Township, N.J.

The brothers had traveled to the township to attend their sister Katie’s wedding, which had been scheduled for the following day.

His and his brother’s passing shocked the entire sports world the next morning, and it still does to this day.

But the impact they both made on the sport of hockey continues to last, and will for an eternity.

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