Boston College Men's Hockey vs. UMass: Live Updates, Analysis for Game 1 of Series

Looking to get back in the win column for the first time since picking up a 3-2 overtime thriller against Northeastern on Oct. 30, Boston College men’s hockey heads to UMass for a 7 p.m. Hockey-East showdown Friday night in Amherst.

On Saturday, the Eagles (2-5-2, 1-2-2 Hockey East) will host the Minutemen (5-5-1, 2-1-0) at Conte Forum for game two of the weekend series, which is also scheduled for 7 p.m.

The biggest key for BC is to become healthy again, as it has been missing key players for the past few weeks that has not allowed for much consistency.

In their last series, against Vermont, the Eagles skated without forwards Will Moore, Matias Vanhanen, and Olivers Murnieks, as well as defensemen Nolan Joyce and Quinn Beauchesne, and both forward Oscar Hemming and defenseman Teddy Mallgrave saw limited action as well.

This awful injury spell has, in part, led BC to its worst start to a season under head coach Greg Brown since his inaugural year in the position (2022-23), and it doesn’t necessarily look to be something that will resolve anytime soon, as some of these injuries are considered more long-term.

Nevertheless, the Eagles arguably still have their best players on both defense and offense available, and they’ll have to go out to UMass with the intention of coming back home with a win, which would be something to build off of after this subpar start.

Here is the game central for Friday’s contest, which includes live updates from start to finish, injury statuses, analysis, lines and more.

Scoring Rundown and Analysis

[Refresh your browser once the game starts for the latest updates]

Injury Updates

[If an injury occurs during the game, this will be updated]

Lines

[Lines will be posted as game time nears]

How to Watch: Boston College Men's Hockey vs. UMass, Game 1

Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen

When: Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Mullins Center, Amherst, Mass.

TV: NESN

Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM

Series History: According to the BC Athletics website, Boston College leads the all-time series with UMass 74-19-3, with a home record of 37-11-2 and an away record of 34-8-1. Last year, the Minutemen handed the Eagles a 2-1 loss in their final road game of the regular season.

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