Despite New Top Line, Three Unanswered Goals Sink Boston College Women’s Hockey
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — After being blanked last time out in Burlington, Boston College head coach Katie Crowley decided to shake up the top forward line, putting freshman Maxim Tremblay alongside fellow freshman Ava Thomas and junior Sammy Taber, sending Kate Ham to the second line.
The move paid off immediate dividends as Temblay put home a rebound after Tia Chan turned away Ava Thomas’ initial attempt. Nevertheless, it wasn't enough to propel Boston College against Connecticut, as the visiting Huskies won 3-1 Friday night.
The goal put the Eagles up just over seven minutes in as the Quebec native recorded her third goal of the season. Beyond the goal, Tremblay also dominated in the faceoff circle, winning 18 of 27 draws, vital as the Eagles’ dominated possession early on. Taking advantage of the dominance in the dot, as well as preventing the Huskies from entering the zone clearly, Boston College outshot Connecticut 11-3 in the first period.
The tide would begin to shift midway through the second period before Claire Murdoch scored on a delayed penalty. Last season’s Hockey East rookie of the year carried the puck into the zone, found space skating to her left and rifled a shot at Grace Campbell to start the attack Campbell got a piece of the shot but could not block it cleanly as it popped in the air before falling just outside the crease. Maya Serdachny attempted to jam it home at the right post but whiffed.
Murdoch won the loose puck along the boards as she was taken down and managed to fire the puck across ice. From there, Boston College would get caught skating around the defensive zone before Serdachny was tripped by Jamie Griswold; from her knees the junior found Murdoch who created enough space to send a wrister into the upper corner of the net.
Both goaltenders settled into the game after the tying goal, with Chan in particular having a standout performance to keep her team level. The grad student turned away 31 of the 32 shots she faced including a golden opportunity for the Eagles in the final minute of the second period where she slid right to left across the crease to deny Sammy Taber both on the initial shot and follow up off of a rebound.
With the game tied at one, both teams had a pair of opportunities on the powerplay but were unable to convert The game remained level with just three and a half minutes to go before the Huskies worked the puck around the offensive zone and Meghane Duchesne-Chalifoux banked a pass off the end wall, in perfect position for Maya Serdachny to direct it in beyond Grace Campbell, who had overslid to her right in an attempt to get to the initial drive by Duchesne-Chalifoux.
Just 90 seconds later, Boston College would have their best chance to equalize as Madelyn Murphy used her speed to take the zone, circle behind the net, and send a pass across the zone to Lauren Glaser. The sophomore sent the puck towards the net but didn’t tuck it close enough to the right post as Chan dropped to the split and denied the Eagles once again. It would be the last notable opportunity before Kyla Josifovic potted an empty netter from mid-ice to secure the victory.
With the loss, Boston College fell to 4-6-1 and 3-2-1 in Hockey East while UConn maintained its perfect conference start through three games and improved to 8-2-1 overall. The two sides wrap up the weekend series Saturday afternoon in Storrs, Connecticut at 3 p.m.
