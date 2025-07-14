Fever's Aliyah Boston Joins NWSL's Boston Legacy FC As Investor
Fever forward Aliyah Boston is joining the NWSL's Boston Legacy FC as an investor, the team announced in a Monday press release.
"I’m proud to join the ownership group of the Boston Legacy,” the South Carolina export said in a statement. “This city helped raise me, and the support I felt here shaped so much of who I am. I couldn't be more excited to have the opportunity to invest into a franchise that's building something special for its players, for the city, and for women’s sports as a whole. And yes ... Boston repping Boston just felt right!"
Added team controlling owner Jennifer Epstein: "[Aliyah] is a proven winner who understands what it takes to build a championship team, and her presence in our investor group brings an invaluable athlete perspective. It’s an exciting time to see professional female athletes help shape the future of global women’s sports."
Boston will join Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, actress Elizabeth Banks, and Celtics GM Brad Stevens and his wife, Tracy Stevens, as some of the team's high-profile investors.
She celebrated the milestone with a post on X (formerly Twitter): "So excited!" she wrote. "Letsss goooo."
Boston, a three-time All-Star, played high school basketball at Massachusetts's Worcester Academy, where she won two state championships and had her jersey retired.
She will also join the ranks of WNBA stars like Sabrina Ionescu and Angel Reese, both of whom have brought their talents to team ownership. In January, Boston's teammate Caitlin Clark joined an ownership group eying a Cincinnati-based NWSL expansion team, though the bid ultimately failed.
The Fever will pay the Sun in Bean Town's TD Garden on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.