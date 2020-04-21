Graham McPhee’s Boston College Career Didn’t Have a Storybook Ending, But He Still Has a Lot To Be Thankful For

Photo by BCEagles.com

This article was supposed to come out right before Boston College embarked on the NCAA Tournament. It was supposed to be titled “‘A Dream Come True’: Graham McPhee’s Boston College Career Could Have a Storybook Ending”. He never got that chance; like many other seniors around the nation, his collegiate career came to an abrupt end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s hard not to feel for the seniors on Boston College’s men’s hockey team in particular. The Eagles hadn’t made the NCAA Tournament since the 2015-16 season, meaning this group of seniors had never played postseason hockey. This was supposed to be the year that all changed.

“We’ve come so close, and I feel like we all think this is the most talented and closest group that we’ve had so far,” McPhee told me back in January. “Guys just want to go out there and get the job done. It’s an exciting time.”

Tell me that doesn’t tug at the heartstrings, knowing what happened next.

Even though McPhee’s BC career didn’t end as he’d hoped and uncertain times await as he embarks on his NHL future, the Oilers prospect is grateful for his time at BC, which culminated with a leadership designation during his senior season.

“I’ve dreamed about being a captain here,” McPhee said. “I’ve always wanted to come to BC since I was a little kid, so to be able to wear a letter on my jersey is really special.”

McPhee’s father George played four seasons under Jerry York at Bowling Green, including the 1981-82 season when he won the Hobey Baker Award.

Graham and his father during the 2016 NHL Draft

If the name sounds familiar, George is also the general manager of the Vegas Golden Knights. He was the architect behind the 2017-18 team that advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals during its inaugural season. It was a special moment for the McPhees, especially considering Vegas faced off against the Washington Capitals, another team George had helped build.

Graham grew up in the D.C. area while his dad worked for the Caps, and he had a pretty high-profile roommate when he was younger. NHL superstar Alex Ovechkin lived with the McPhee family during his rookie season.

Graham and Ovi

“He was like an older brother to me, and he treated us so well even though he didn’t speak very much English,” Graham said. “He’d always play with us, whether it was Xbox or mini sticks, and even to this day he’ll keep in touch and check in on my family.”

Following eighth grade, McPhee made the decision to move to Minnesota to hone his hockey skills. It was an adjustment being so far from home, but he says it was the right move for his maturity. It was also during his time in Minnesota when he got the call from Coach York.

“He was a guy that my dad had told me about growing up, and I always thought it’d be really cool to play for him one day,” McPhee said. “When I got the call from him, I kind of just soaked it all in.”

The call came when McPhee was a freshman in high school. He played two seasons in Shattuck St. Mary’s and two with the U.S. National Team before embarking on BC.

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for McPhee while at BC. He netted a career-high 12 goals during his sophomore season but failed to register more than five goals in any other season. Nevertheless, McPhee remained confident and prioritized team success over individual.

In the locker room, he kept things loose. In my interviews, I ran through superlatives with the players, and one common answer emerged: McPhee is the team clown.

“I’m a pretty fun guy. I always get pretty excited when I get to come to the rink every day,” McPhee said. “When I get to see my teammates faces, it kind of just gets me going a bit. I think I’ve got a big personality. I always like to get the guys to laugh and loosen up, which is important in such a serious sport like hockey.”

McPhee was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers. He has attended four development camps with the team but remains unsigned. As a graduating senior, he does have the option to let his rights expire and sign with any team as a restricted free agent. Who knows, maybe the Las Vegas native reunites with his dad in his hometown.

Playing hockey at BC and being drafted are just two of McPhee’s dreams that have come true. Unfortunately, he never got the chance to realize his ultimate collegiate goal, but the dream of making a name for himself in the NHL awaits.