How to Watch: No. 2 Boston College Men's Hockey vs. USNTDP (Exhibition)
The No. 2 Boston College men's hockey team is set to hold an exhibition game against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program's U18 team on Saturday evening.
The game will be the second of a three-game homestand for the Eagles. After a season opening series split on the road against the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (W 3-0 and L 4-3), the team hosts AIC, USNTDP, and Western Michigan to finish out the month of October.
The contest will be the first and only exhibition for the year for Boston College, while it will be the sixth game the USNTDP will play against a college program. The team currently has a 1-4 record against collegiate teams.
The pipeline between the two organizations is strong as the Eagles have 12 rostered players that came from the USNTDP prior to coming to The Heights.
Currently, the U18 team has one player that is committed to Boston College, forward Will Moore. So far this season, Moore has appeared in ten games and tallied three goals and three assists for six points, 21 shots on goal, and two power-play goals.
Below is the all the information for the matchup.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and USA Hockey National Team Development Program
When: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Last Outing, USNTDP: The USNTDP lost to the Harvard Crimson 5-4 on Friday night in an exhibition.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles shut out AIC in their home opener 5-0 on Friday night.