Instant Reactions to Boston College Men's Hockey's 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule Release

Boston College men’s hockey’s 2026-27 non-conference schedule has officially been released.

The program announced its list of out-of-conference opponents with dates and location on Tuesday morning, and the teams that BC are scheduled to play range from the defending National Champions to a school with an enrollment of less than 3,000 students.

It also includes the Eagles’ first-round opponent in the 74th annual Dunkin’ Men’s Beanpot — Boston University — with that matchup set for Feb. 1, 2027 at TD Garden, the same day that Harvard and Northeastern will play in the other semifinal game. This past season, BC captured its first Beanpot title since 2016, which marked the school’s 21st title overall.

The full list of non-conference opponents with details for next season are as follows:

BC Men's Hockey 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

Oct. 9, 2026 vs. Alaska (Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

Oct. 15, 2026 vs. St. Cloud State (Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

Oct. 17, 2026 vs. St Cloud State (Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

Oct. 23, 2026 at Denver (Magness Arena, Denver, Colo.)

Oct. 24, 2026 at Denver (Magness Arena, Denver, Colo.)

Nov. 27, 2026 at Notre Dame (Compton Family Ice Arena, Notre Dame, Ind.)

Nov. 29, 2026 at Harvard (Bright-Landry Hockey Center, Boston, Mass.)

Jan. 8, 2027 vs. Stonehill (Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

Feb. 1, 2027 vs. Boston University in Dunkin’ Men’s Beanpot semifinals (TD Garden, Boston, Mass.)

Feb. 8, 2027 vs. Harvard OR Northeastern in Dunkin’ Men’s Beanpot Championship OR consolation game (TD Garden, Boston, Mass.)

Our non-conference schedule for 2026-27!



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Here are some instant reactions to the slate:

Instant Reactions

- Immediately, the two contests against Denver jump out. The Eagles and the Pioneers have played one another quite a bit over the past three years, but the relationship is a lopsided one, to say the least.

DU leads the all-time series 23-16 and defeated BC in the 2024 NCAA National Championship, which has haunted Eagles fans ever since.

Denver also knocked off BC in the 2025 NCAA Manchester Regional Championship, which brought the Eagles' 2024-25 campaign to a conclusion in heartbreaking fashion as well. Only a few months later, the Pioneers dominated BC with a 7-3 triumph at Conte to set the tone for what would become a national-title year for the program — its second in three years.

That is all to say that DU head coach David Carle certainly has Greg Brown’s number since Brown was promoted to head coach following Jerry York’s retirement in April of 2022, but these upcoming matchups on the other side of the country could even things out.

The ball is in your court, Brown.

- Alaska, who will also play against BC’s crosstown rival, Boston University, in a two-game series from Oct. 2-3, 2026, has not faced the Eagles since the 2009-2010 season, when BC captured a 3-1 victory over the Nanooks in the 2010 NCAA Northeast Regional semifinals in Worcester, Mass.

That trip is roughly 4,400 miles for anyone curious, which is frankly absurd. But that’s probably not something the Alaskans aren’t used to. Those are the ramifications of going to school in Alaska...

- BC and St. Cloud State matched up twice during the 2024-25 season, and the Eagles picked up wins in both. In the all-time series, however, which dates back to 2004, the Huskies hold a 4-3 record.

The Eagles dropped a 4-1 loss to St. Cloud in the 2021 NCAA Northeast Regional, which is a notable loss because the Huskies wound up making the National Championship that year, in which they fell to UMass 5-0.

- This season includes another “Holy War” matchup, which is slang for the rivalry between BC and Notre Dame. The Eagles carry a 25-23-1 overall record against the Fighting Irish and won their matchup as the visitor last season 5-3 on Nov. 28, 2025.

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