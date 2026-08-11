BC Hockey Roundup: Major Coaching Change, New USNTDP Commitment and a Potential Roster Addition

Over the last week, there have been some notable developments regarding the Boston College men’s hockey program.

Here is a closer look at what has unfolded, in no particular order of importance.

Associate Head Coach Brendan Buckley Stepping Down

Boston College men’s hockey officially announced the resignation of associate head coach Brendan Buckley from the program on Tuesday.

A former captain for the Eagles, Buckley served on the BC coaching staff for eight years following a three-year stint at UConn as the Huskies’ assistant coach under former BC assistant Mike Cavanaugh, focusing on recruiting and defensemen.

Thank you, Buck!



We wish former captain and associate head coach Brendan Buckley ’99 the best of luck as he starts his next endeavor.



Once an Eagle, Always an Eagle 🦅 pic.twitter.com/eDwmYaQZYN — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) August 11, 2026

Throughout his tenure in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Buckley helped guide the Eagles to the No. 1 seed in Hockey East twice over the last three seasons, including a National Championship appearance and Hockey East Championship in 2024, and a Beanpot Tournament victory this past season.

Under his tutelage, former Eagles such as Alex Newhook, Matt Boldy, Cutter Gauthier, Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault, and James Hagens, among others, received league and national recognition before taking their talents to the National Hockey League (NHL).

Back in his playing career, Buckley was a standout blueliner for BC and joined the program as a member of Jerry York’s first recruiting class. He was named assistant captain in 1998 and donned the captain’s badge in 1999 before joining the professional ranks.

Over 158 career games played on the Heights, he helped the program reach back-to-back Hockey East titles and Frozen Four appearances across his final two seasons.

Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round of the 1996 NHL Draft, Buckley spent 12 years between the American Hockey League (AHL) and Europe, racking up over 550 career appearances.

He served as a captain or assistant captain for four different organizations, and during his four-year career with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate, he was named the 2003 Defenseman of the Year.

After his retirement, Buckley joined Buckley Sports Management as Vice President and Director of Recruiting before entering the coaching ranks under Cavanaugh.

This is the first coaching change the program has experienced since 2023, the year after Brown took over head-coaching duties for York.

BC Lands Incoming USNTDP Forward Jack Queally

Last week, BC landed a commitment from 2010-born forward Jack Queally, who is set to join the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP)’s U17 squad next season after spending 2025-26 at St. Sebastian’s School in Needham, Mass., where he posted 37 points in 27 games played as a sophomore.

Queally, who grew up an Eagles fan, is one of only two New Englanders to make the NTDP from the 2010 birth year, and he will likely see time at both center and wing over the next two years in Plymouth, Mich. — the home of the NTDP.

He announced his commitment with a heartwarming video, in which there are snippets of him as a kid attending games at Conte Forum in a BC jersey, on Instagram.

‼️🚨BREAKING🚨‼️



The Boston College Eagles have received a commitment from Jack Queally!

🦅🦅🦅



The 2010 born Forward from Milton, MA had 37 points in 27 GP during the 2025-26 season for @StSebsHockey



Will play 2026-27 season for @USAHockeyNTDP pic.twitter.com/O4QNTKHLgD — College Puck NXT (@CollegePuckNXT) August 7, 2026

“I’m honored to announce my commitment to live out a childhood dream of playing division 1 hockey at Boston College,” Queally wrote. “I’d like to thank my family as well as my advisors and everyone who has supported me. Go Eagles.”

Olivers Murnieks to Reportedly Join 2026-27 Squad

Olivers Murnieks, who committed to BC back in January and was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round of the 2026 NHL Draft, is expected to be a member of the Eagles’ incoming freshman class, according to Elite Prospects’ Robert Chalmers.

Curious what Boston College’s incoming class looks like, but word is to expect recent Buffalo 4th rounder Olivers Mūrnieks to be apart of their arrivals for 2026-27, sources tell me. — Robert Chalmers (@robbatwo) August 10, 2026

It is not confirmed yet, but this would be a key addition to the roster, as the 6-foot-1, 192-pound Latvian, who plays center with a lefty shot, was initially expected to play another season in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Last season in the QMJHL, Murnieks registered 20 points (seven goals and 13 assists) in 31 appearances, and he also represented his nation at the U18 and U20 World Championships, including Latvia’s senior men’s team at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in May.

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