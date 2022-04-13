Legendary Coach Jerry York Retires After 50 Years of Coaching

Boston College men's hockey head coach Jerry York has announced his retirement after 50 years of coaching. The winningest coach in college hockey history announced his decision to his team and staff, saying that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

"I have been thinking about the possibility of retiring during the past several weeks and it just seemed to me to be the right time to do so," said the 76 year old York in a press release. "I am so blessed to have been involved with Boston College these past 28 years and to have had the opportunity to coach so many wonderful student-athletes."

After coming to Boston College from Bowling Green, where he won a National Championship, the Massachusetts native returned to his alma mater where he helped the Eagles win national championships in 2001, 2008, 2010, and 2012. During his illustrious career, York led BC win nine Hockey East Tournament titles and 12 regular season championships during his 28 year reign in Chestnut Hill. He retired with a historical 1,123 wins, the most in college hockey history.

The search for York's replacement will begin shortly

"It is difficult to put into words all that means to Boston College," said Kraft. "His record as the winningest coach in NCAA men's ice hockey and BC hockey speak for themselves, but it is his humility, decency, unwavering commitment to his players, fellow coaches, and all of us in the BC family, and the quiet ways in which he contributes to this community that make him so beloved. He is a legend and one of the classiest individuals to ever coach in college sports. It has been a joy to work with him, and on behalf of all of us in the BC community I wish him, Bobbie, and his entire family the very best in his retirement years."

York ends his career as one of the best coaches at any level, and put Boston College hockey on the map as a perennial powerhouse. He helped bring to Chestnut Hill some incredible NHL talent including Kevin Hayes, Johnny Gaudreau, Brian Gionta, and Nathan Gerbe.