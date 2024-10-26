Live Updates: No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. No. 14 Western Michigan
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team caps off its first home stand of the season against the No. 14 Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday night at Conte Forum.
The Eagles are coming off a sweep of last weekend’s slate of games, a 5-0 shutout victory over the AIC Yellow Jackets and an 8-4 exhibition win over the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
Similar to Boston College, the Broncos are also coming into the matchup after a pair of wins last, a 6-2 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons on Oct. 17 and an 8-0 exhibition win over the York University Lions last Saturday.
So far this season, Western Michigan is a perfect 3-0 with a series sweep over Ferris State University (4-1, 5-1) and the Falcons while the Eagles are sitting at 2–1 with a series split against the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (W 3-0, L 4-3) and the Yellow Jackets.
This will be the first meeting between the two programs in their histories.
Live Updates:
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Western Michigan Broncos
When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Western Michigan: The Broncos beat York University 8-0 in an exhibition game.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the USA Hockey National Team Development Program 8-4 in an exhibition game.
Last Meeting: This is the first meeting between the two programs.