Boston College rolled into Saturday night's rivalry game against Boston University off a Friday win in Lowell. From the initial face-off, BC applied the pressure and took it to the Terriers. Julius Mattila stretched a long pass into BU's zone on the stick of Logan Husko whom found the back of the net by way of the five hole. The Terriers proved to be resilient, as they answered with a goal of their own around the four minute mark. BC would regain the lead, and the momentum on a Mike Hardmen wraparound two minutes before the first intermission.

A rivalry that is embedded with tradition and passion was escalated when new Boston College Football coach took the mic to embrace and rally the BC faithful. It was a sight to be seen. Haley's inclusion into this night was just the beginning of a special night

The second period was more even in comparison to the first period. BU would put through the equalizer around the midway of the period. As good as BC looked in the first, this surely felt like a game that could go either way, with BU having a response for BC at every turn.

The Eagles top line came up big for BC. Four minutes into the 3rd period, Senior caption David Cotton muscled a puck out of the corner to Mattila, who hit Husko to bury his second goal of the night. The story line of the night came again when BU scored the equalizer less than two minutes left knotting the score at three a piece. Mattila put the Eagles ahead for good, on a goal that looked to be an errant pass attempt that was deflected into the net. A bit of luck and a good bounce on the Eagles behalf led to the lead.

BU would threaten with a 6 on 4 in the closing minute after a penalty on Ben Finkelstein. It was a heart pounding minute, as BU assaulted Spencer Knight with shots, but the Terriers could not gain the equalizer.

The Eagles (15-5) return to Kelly Rink next Friday for a matchup with Maine.