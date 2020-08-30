SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

NCAA Allows Players to Play Junior Hockey and Remain Enrolled in College

jbiagioni16

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused the NCAA to implement a host of changes ahead of the 2020-21 academic year. Additional announcements came yesterday, specifically pertaining to college hockey.

Among other amendments, the NCAA ruled that college athletes at schools where hockey will not be played during the fall semester may participate in amateur competition, or junior hockey, while remaining enrolled in an NCAA institution.

To participate, the student-athlete must maintain good academic standing and cannot miss class to participate in a competition. Additionally, no school or conference may pay the player’s expenses.

Most likely, any college athlete who ends up playing junior hockey in the fall will do so in the Canadian Hockey League which consists of 60 teams spread across three leagues in Canada and the northern United States. The Western Hockey League is primarily in British Columbia and Alberta, while the Ontario and Quebec Major Junior Hockey Leagues are more closely center in the northeast and midwest.

According to Mike McMahon of College Hockey News, a January start date has been mentioned for Hockey East, but there is growing optimism that the season could begin in November.

On August 6, the OHL and WHL announced early December start dates. The QMJHL hasn’t made an official announcement but is reportedly eyeing an October 1 start.

Of the 60 CHL teams, eight play in the United States but none are in New England. The closest CHL team to Boston College is the Erie Otters in Pennsylvania. The St. John Sea Dogs, Sherbrooke Phoenix and Kingston Frontenacs are some of the closest in Canada.

Boston College has lost quite a few players to the CHL in the past. Over the summer two future commits, Cam McDonald and Peter Reynolds, signed with the QMJHL’s St. John Sea Dogs. McDonald is a projected first round pick in 2021.

Sonny Milano departed for the CHL prior to the 2014-15 season and Jeremy Bracco left in the middle of the season.

The ruling certainly helps college hockey players hoping to ensure they play this season, but it’ll hurt current junior players who will be bumped from the lineup. 

Photo courtesy of BCeagles.com

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Hockey

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Takeaways From BC Football's Summer Practices

As summer camp wraps up we look at some of the takeaways from a unique camp

A.J. Black

Projecting the BC Football Depth Chart: The Defense (Late August Edition)

A projection on the defensive line, after summer camp has wrapped up

A.J. Black

Boston College Football Cancels Practice Thursday, As Players & Coaches Discuss Racial Injustice

The Eagles cancelled practice on Thursday as players and coaches discussed racial injustice and recent events around the country.

A.J. Black

by

bcmoderate77

Former and Current Boston College Players React to Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

BC players went to social media and beyond to have their voice heard on the police shooting of Jacob Blake

A.J. Black

by

Beerfart

Projecting the BC Football Depth Chart: The Offense (Late August Edition)

A projection of the starting lineup for the offense as the team finishes their first session of camp.

A.J. Black

Boston College Adds Game Against Texas State on September 26.

Eagles add their eleventh game, replacing the cancelled game against Ohio

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: DB Nick Bearup

He may not play a role with the Eagles, but Nick Bearup has a story that is interesting to note.

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Chibueze Onwuka

A look at a graduate transfer from Buffalo, who should be an immediate impact on the defensive line.

A.J. Black

by

Mk_Ultra

Derryck Thornton Signs With Serbian Club KK Borac Cacak

Former Boston College player heading overseas to continue his career

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: OL Ozzy Trapilo

A look at a true freshman on offensive line who could be ready to start this year.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan