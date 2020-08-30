NCAA Allows Players to Play Junior Hockey and Remain Enrolled in College

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused the NCAA to implement a host of changes ahead of the 2020-21 academic year. Additional announcements came yesterday, specifically pertaining to college hockey.

Among other amendments, the NCAA ruled that college athletes at schools where hockey will not be played during the fall semester may participate in amateur competition, or junior hockey, while remaining enrolled in an NCAA institution.

To participate, the student-athlete must maintain good academic standing and cannot miss class to participate in a competition. Additionally, no school or conference may pay the player’s expenses.

Most likely, any college athlete who ends up playing junior hockey in the fall will do so in the Canadian Hockey League which consists of 60 teams spread across three leagues in Canada and the northern United States. The Western Hockey League is primarily in British Columbia and Alberta, while the Ontario and Quebec Major Junior Hockey Leagues are more closely center in the northeast and midwest.

According to Mike McMahon of College Hockey News, a January start date has been mentioned for Hockey East, but there is growing optimism that the season could begin in November.

On August 6, the OHL and WHL announced early December start dates. The QMJHL hasn’t made an official announcement but is reportedly eyeing an October 1 start.

Of the 60 CHL teams, eight play in the United States but none are in New England. The closest CHL team to Boston College is the Erie Otters in Pennsylvania. The St. John Sea Dogs, Sherbrooke Phoenix and Kingston Frontenacs are some of the closest in Canada.

Boston College has lost quite a few players to the CHL in the past. Over the summer two future commits, Cam McDonald and Peter Reynolds, signed with the QMJHL’s St. John Sea Dogs. McDonald is a projected first round pick in 2021.

Sonny Milano departed for the CHL prior to the 2014-15 season and Jeremy Bracco left in the middle of the season.

The ruling certainly helps college hockey players hoping to ensure they play this season, but it’ll hurt current junior players who will be bumped from the lineup.

Photo courtesy of BCeagles.com