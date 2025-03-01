No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey Extends Win Streak to Four With Victory Over New Hampshire
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (25-6-1, 17-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team increased its winning streak to four games with a 4–1 victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats (11-15-5, 3-14-4 HE) on Friday night.
The Wildcats struck first late in the opening frame with a goal by forward Robert Cronin at 18:15. The score was New Hampshire’s sole of the night.
Boston College goalie Jacob Fowler started in the net and allowed one goal as well as tallied 25 saves and a .962 save percentage.
The Eagles knotted up the contest at 1 and gained the lead 2-1 with a pair of goals from forward Andre Gasseau in the second period.
The reigning Hockey East Co-Player of the Week scored his first goal of the night at 11:58 on a power play and the second at 14:40. The junior did not play the majority of the third as he was disqualified after being called for a five-minute major penalty for Slew Footing and a game misconduct 54 seconds into the frame.
Forward Connor Joyce extended the lead for the Eagles 3-1 with a goal at 6:36 in the third, his second of the season, and forward Ryan Leonard iced the game with an empty-netter at 17:23.
New Hampshire’s starting goalie Jared Whale was stretched off the ice with an injury late in the second period after colliding with a teammate.
The two teams took an early intermission and Rico DiMatteo entered the game for the Wildcats. The senior allowed one goal and recorded six saves (.857 save percentage).
Next up, Boston College travels to Whittemore Center at Key Auto Group Complex in Durham, N.H., to play the series finale against New Hampshire on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.