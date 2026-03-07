Boston College Men's Basketball Misses ACC Tournament For Second Straight Season

Despite winning its regular season finale 77-69 over Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon, Boston College men’s basketball will not make the postseason for the second straight season.

Coming into the last day of games, two things needed to happen for the Eagles to advance to the ACC Tournament next week. The first was they needed to defeat Notre Dame which they did. The second thing was they needed Pitt to lose to Syracuse which did not happen. The Panthers beat the Orange 71-69 in overtime on a goaltending call.

With missing the tournament, Boston College’s season is officially over and it finishes its 2025-26 campaign 11-20 overall and 4-14 in ACC play.

This season has been anything but easy for Boston College.

The Eagles played competitively in a majority of their losses, but were not able to play consistently enough to come out with victories. Seven of the team’s conference losses were by less than ten points as well five of its non-conference losses this season.

Eagles men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant spoke on the adversity his team has faced this season on Saturday after the game.

“Well, nobody loves adversity and trials and tribulations, but that's really the only way you can grow,” said Grant. “I think I'm a better coach now than I was a few years ago. It's nice to win them all. I've been on that side of it. We win 40 games at home, I've been a part of that, too, as a head coach. 40 wins at home. But that wasn't this season. This season was a lot of adversity, a lot of challenges. You got to get up every day after hitting the mat. And we were in close games with every opponent in the league and we competed and we showed up and we came out short. No cigar. Good game, but no cigar.

“And so that's hard,” said Grant. “That's really hard. But I'm just happy for our players just the way they handled it. If you would have came to our practice three weeks ago, two weeks ago, you really would have believed we won four games in a row. The spirit, the energy, the attitude, the mentality, not fully intent, showing up every day, keep fighting for each other and that's what they continue to do. So, I think we all grew this year and hopefully we'll keep playing and have a chance to advance in March.”

Boston College will head into the offseason with the future of Grant and players’ decisions to stay unknown.