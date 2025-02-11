BC Bulletin

No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey Falls to No. 9 Boston University in 2025 Beanpot Championship

The Eagles snap their nine-game winning streak.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (21-5-1, 13-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team lost to the No. 9 Boston University Terriers (16-10-1, 10-6-1 HE) 4-1 in the 2025 Beanpot Championship on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston. 

The Eagles tacked on the first goal of the night at the 6:13 mark of the opening frame with a score by forward Gabe Perreault, assisted by fellow first line forwards Andre Gasseau and Ryan Leonard. 

After being down 1-0 heading into the first intermission, Boston University responded in the second period, scoring two goals in a one minute and ten second span. The first came at 5:43 by forward Brandon Svoboda with help from forward Nick Roukounakis.

The second came at 6:53 by defenseman Cole Hutson to put the Terriers in front. The score was assisted by forward Kamil Bednarik and defenseman Tom Willander. 

Boston University added two final goals to the board in the final frame, the first at 13:52 with an unassisted score by forward Cole Eiserman and the second an empty netter at 18:18 by defenseman Gavin McCarthy to ice the game for the Terriers.

Goalie Jacob Fowler started in the net for the Eagles and allowed three goals and recorded 40 saves while Mikhail Yegorov started in the net for the Terriers and allowed one goal and recorded 43 saves. 

Boston University wins its 32nd Beanpot title, the most by any team in the tournament. Boston College retains its Beanpot drought (2016), the longest by any team in the tournament.

With the loss, the Eagles snap a nine-game winning streak that dates back to Jan. 11. 

Next up, Boston College plays a home-and-home series against the No. 16 UMass Minutemen on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop for both games is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. 

Read More:

feed

Published |Modified
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Hockey