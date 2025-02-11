No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey Falls to No. 9 Boston University in 2025 Beanpot Championship
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (21-5-1, 13-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team lost to the No. 9 Boston University Terriers (16-10-1, 10-6-1 HE) 4-1 in the 2025 Beanpot Championship on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston.
The Eagles tacked on the first goal of the night at the 6:13 mark of the opening frame with a score by forward Gabe Perreault, assisted by fellow first line forwards Andre Gasseau and Ryan Leonard.
After being down 1-0 heading into the first intermission, Boston University responded in the second period, scoring two goals in a one minute and ten second span. The first came at 5:43 by forward Brandon Svoboda with help from forward Nick Roukounakis.
The second came at 6:53 by defenseman Cole Hutson to put the Terriers in front. The score was assisted by forward Kamil Bednarik and defenseman Tom Willander.
Boston University added two final goals to the board in the final frame, the first at 13:52 with an unassisted score by forward Cole Eiserman and the second an empty netter at 18:18 by defenseman Gavin McCarthy to ice the game for the Terriers.
Goalie Jacob Fowler started in the net for the Eagles and allowed three goals and recorded 40 saves while Mikhail Yegorov started in the net for the Terriers and allowed one goal and recorded 43 saves.
Boston University wins its 32nd Beanpot title, the most by any team in the tournament. Boston College retains its Beanpot drought (2016), the longest by any team in the tournament.
With the loss, the Eagles snap a nine-game winning streak that dates back to Jan. 11.
Next up, Boston College plays a home-and-home series against the No. 16 UMass Minutemen on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop for both games is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.