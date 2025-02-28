BC Bulletin

No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs New Hampshire: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info

The Eagles open their final series of the regular season on Friday night.

Kim Rankin

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (24-6-1, 16-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team opens its final series of the season, a home-and-home against the New Hampshire Wildcats (11-14-5, 3-13-4 HE) on Friday night.

After losing two back-to-back games earlier in the month, Boston College is riding a three-game winning streak into the matchup. 

Most recently, the Eagles recorded a series sweep over the Vermont Catamounts on the road last weekend, 6-3 and 4-1. 

The Wildcats will be looking to end the regular season on a positive note and give themselves an opportunity to move up in the Hockey East standings before the conference tournament. 

New Hampshire is coming off a tie and a loss to the No. 17 UMass Minutemen. In the opening game of the series, the two tied at 3 while the Wildcats won the shootout 1-0. In the finale, UMass beat New Hampshire 3-1. 

Lines

Boston College’s Lines

LW Gabe Perreault

C James Hagens

RW Ryan Leonard

Teddy Stiga

Andre Gasseau

Will Vote

Connor Joyce

Mike Posma

Gentry Shamburger

Will Traeger

Jake Sondreal

Dean Letourneau

D Drew Fortescue

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

Aidan Hreschuk

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Will Skahan

Lukas Gustafsson

Alex Musielak

Michael Hagens

Score Updates

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and New Hampshire Wildcats 

When: Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: NESN and ESPN+ 

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, New Hampshire: The Wildcats tied 3-3 (1-0 SO) and lost 3-1 to the UMass Minutemen over the weekend in a home-and-home series. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a series sweep over the Vermont Catamounts last weekend 6-3 and 4-1. 

Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was earlier in the month on Feb. 7. Boston College defeated New Hampshire 4-2 on the road. 

