No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs New Hampshire: Lines, Score Updates, TV Info
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (24-6-1, 16-4-1 HE) men’s hockey team opens its final series of the season, a home-and-home against the New Hampshire Wildcats (11-14-5, 3-13-4 HE) on Friday night.
After losing two back-to-back games earlier in the month, Boston College is riding a three-game winning streak into the matchup.
Most recently, the Eagles recorded a series sweep over the Vermont Catamounts on the road last weekend, 6-3 and 4-1.
The Wildcats will be looking to end the regular season on a positive note and give themselves an opportunity to move up in the Hockey East standings before the conference tournament.
New Hampshire is coming off a tie and a loss to the No. 17 UMass Minutemen. In the opening game of the series, the two tied at 3 while the Wildcats won the shootout 1-0. In the finale, UMass beat New Hampshire 3-1.
Lines
Boston College’s Lines
LW Gabe Perreault
C James Hagens
RW Ryan Leonard
Teddy Stiga
Andre Gasseau
Will Vote
Connor Joyce
Mike Posma
Gentry Shamburger
Will Traeger
Jake Sondreal
Dean Letourneau
D Drew Fortescue
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Will Skahan
Lukas Gustafsson
Alex Musielak
Michael Hagens
Score Updates
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and New Hampshire Wildcats
When: Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: NESN and ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, New Hampshire: The Wildcats tied 3-3 (1-0 SO) and lost 3-1 to the UMass Minutemen over the weekend in a home-and-home series.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a series sweep over the Vermont Catamounts last weekend 6-3 and 4-1.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was earlier in the month on Feb. 7. Boston College defeated New Hampshire 4-2 on the road.