Olympic Men's Hockey Gold Medal Odds Ahead of Playoff Qualification (USA and Canada Destined to Meet in Final)
The round robin round of the men's Olympic hockey competition is in the books, so it's time to look forward to the knockout stage.
If there's one thing we've learned from the group stage, it's that Canada and the United States are in a class of their own when it comes to international hockey. The betting market agrees, as those two countries have by far the best odds to win the gold medal. Let's take a look.
Olympic Men's Hockey Gold Medal Odds
- Canada -140
- USA +210
- Finland +1000
- Sweden +1600
- Slovakia +3500
- Switzerland +4000
- Czechia +4500
- Germany +7000
- Denmark +75000
- Latvia +100000
- Italy +100000
- France +100000
Canada enters the knockout stage at 58.33%. They have the top seed in the tournament, giving them the easiest path to the gold medal game. The only other team with a realistic shot at gold is the USA at +210, an implied probability of 32.26%.
The last time that NHL players competed at the Olympics was in 2010, which ended in a historic gold medal match between Canada and the USA, eventually ending with a game-winning goal by Sidney Crosby in overtime.
Now that the two countries have secured the top two seeds, they won't face each other until a potential gold medal game, setting up a big rematch of not only the 2010 gold medal game but also of last year's Four Nations final, another overtime win in favor of Canada.
Finland and Sweden both have a chance of making a deep run. Sweden will likely face the United States in the quarter-finals, which is a dangerous matchup for the Americans. Canada will be the big favorites in their quarter-final game against the winner of Czechia and Denmark, but they will have a tough semi-final matchup, likely against either Finland or the Swedes if they upset the United States.
Strap in, it's going to be a fun week of Olympic hockey.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $100 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets