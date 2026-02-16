Olympic Men's Hockey Gold Medal Odds Ahead of Playoff Qualification (USA and Canada Destined to Meet in Final)

The round robin round of the men's Olympic hockey competition is in the books, so it's time to look forward to the knockout stage.

If there's one thing we've learned from the group stage, it's that Canada and the United States are in a class of their own when it comes to international hockey. The betting market agrees, as those two countries have by far the best odds to win the gold medal. Let's take a look.

Olympic Men's Hockey Gold Medal Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Canada -140

USA +210

Finland +1000

Sweden +1600

Slovakia +3500

Switzerland +4000

Czechia +4500

Germany +7000

Denmark +75000

Latvia +100000

Italy +100000

France +100000

Canada enters the knockout stage at 58.33%. They have the top seed in the tournament, giving them the easiest path to the gold medal game. The only other team with a realistic shot at gold is the USA at +210, an implied probability of 32.26%.

The last time that NHL players competed at the Olympics was in 2010, which ended in a historic gold medal match between Canada and the USA, eventually ending with a game-winning goal by Sidney Crosby in overtime.

Now that the two countries have secured the top two seeds, they won't face each other until a potential gold medal game, setting up a big rematch of not only the 2010 gold medal game but also of last year's Four Nations final, another overtime win in favor of Canada.

Finland and Sweden both have a chance of making a deep run. Sweden will likely face the United States in the quarter-finals, which is a dangerous matchup for the Americans. Canada will be the big favorites in their quarter-final game against the winner of Czechia and Denmark, but they will have a tough semi-final matchup, likely against either Finland or the Swedes if they upset the United States.

Strap in, it's going to be a fun week of Olympic hockey.

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $100 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!