No. 16 Boston College Men's Hockey Falls to St. Cloud State, Splits Series

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The No. 16 Boston College Eagles (1-2) men’s hockey team suffered a 5-3 loss to the St. Cloud State Huskies (2-3) in their series finale on Saturday night.

The Huskies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period with a goal from forward Jake Southgate at 8:31 that got past Eagles goalie Leo Henriquez. Forward Charlie Lurie tallied the assist on the score.

In the final seconds of the period, defenseman Darels Uljanskis extended St. Cloud State’s lead 2-0 with his first goal of the season at 19:31 with help from forwards Gavyn Thoreson and Nolan Roed.

The late goal sent the Huskies into the first intermission with a two-goal lead.

Nearly six minutes into the middle frame, St. Cloud State added to its lead with a power-play goal from defenseman Finn McLaughlin, assisted by forward Noah Urness and Thoreson, at 5:52. The Eagles were hit with a too many men on the ice penalty at 4:19 to give the Huskies the advantage.

Boston College got on the board at 9:56 with a tip-in goal from forward Teddy Mutryn, his first as an Eagle, to make the score 3-1. Defenseman Luka Radivojevic and forward Olivers Murnieks picked up assists on the tally.

The Huskies responded and regained their three-goal lead with a goal from defenseman Thor Byfuglien at the 10:18 mark to make it 4-1 game with help from forwards Jamison Sluys and Aiden Welch.

St. Cloud State held its 4-1 lead through the remainder of the period and into the second intermission.

Roed tacked on a goal for St. Cloud State at 8:22 in the third to make the Huskies' lead 5-1. Uljanskis and defenseman Jacob Napier were each credited with an assist.

Eagles defenseman Carson Woodall scored the first goal of his collegiate career around three minutes later to cut into Boston College’s deficit and make it 5-2.

Woodall’s goal was assisted by forwards Oscar Hemming and Dean Letourneau.

Boston College added one final goal to the board at 18:05 by Vanhanen on a power play to seal the 5-3 score. St. Cloud State challenged for offsides and the call was reviewed and stood.

Next up, Boston College begins its series with the No. 1 Denver Pioneers on the road on Friday, Oct. 23. Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. ET.

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