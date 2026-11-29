CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The No. 20 Boston College Eagles (7-5-2, 5-2-1 HE) men’s hockey team continues its break from non-conference play as it takes on the Harvard Crimson (4-5, 2-3 ECAC) on Sunday afternoon.

After a rough start to the season, the Eagles are on a hot streak as they have won their last five games. The stretch includes two sweeps over UMass 3-1 and 4-2, Maine 4-0 and 4-3, and most recently a victory over Notre Dame 9-4 on Friday.

On the other side, the Crimson is in the middle of a skid and is looking to bounce back. Harvard has lost its last three games to No. 8 Quinnipiac 5-0, Bentley 3-0, and most recently No. 5 Dartmouth 5-1 on Friday night.

The meeting is the only scheduled game between the two teams this season, however they could meet again in the second round of the Beanpot in Feb. Boston College leads the all-time series 81-49-7 against Harvard which includes the last four meetings.

Last season, the Eagles and Crimson met in the Beanpot semifinals where Boston College won 5-1 to advance to the title game.

Scoring Rundown For Boston College Men’s Hockey at Harvard

This section will be updated with the latest score throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information.

Injury Updates For Boston College Men’s Hockey at Harvard

This section will be updated with the latest injury news as it becomes available.

Lines For Boston College Men’s Hockey at Harvard

TBD

How to Watch Boston College Men’s Hockey at Harvard

Who: Boston College Eagles and Harvard Crimson

When: Sunday, Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Bright-Landry Hockey Center, Cambridge, Mass.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

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