No. 18 Boston College Men's Hockey at No. 4 Denver: Game Central With Live Updates (Game 1)

The No. 18 Boston College Eagles (1-2) men’s hockey team returns to action on Friday night as it takes on the No. 4 Denver Pioneers (2-2) at Magness Arena in Denver, Colo.

The Eagles are coming off a series split to St. Cloud State last week. Boston College won the opening game of the series 4-0 on Oct. 15 and lost in the finale 5-3 on Saturday night.

As for the Pioneers, Denver is riding a two-game losing streak into the series after suffering a sweep to No. 1 Michigan last weekend 4-1 and 4-3.

Louka Cloutier is expected to start in net for the Eagles. So far this season, the sophomore has made a pair of appearances and has boasted a 1.52 goals against average, a .947 save percentage, and a 1-1 record.

This will be the 40th meeting between the two teams. Denver holds the advantage in the all-time series 23-16 which includes the last four meetings.

In 2025-26, the Pioneers made the trip to Chestnut Hill and defeated the Eagles 7-3.

Last time Boston College played at Denver was in 2019 and the Pioneers swept the Eagles 3-0 and 6-4.

Scoring Rundown and Analysis

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Pregame

Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Injury Updates

[If an injury occurs during the game, this section will be updated]

Lines

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Denver Pioneers

When: Friday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Magness Arena, Denver, Colo.

TV: Altitude 2/NCHC.tv

Radio: WEEI 850 AM and Denver Sports 104.3 HD3

USCHO Latest Rankings

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

1. Michigan (47) - 992, 6-0-0

2. Michigan State (2) - 924, 3-0-0

3. North Dakota - 890, 4-0-0

4. Denver - 797, 2-2-0

5. Western Michigan (1) - 795, 4-0-0

6. Wisconsin - 772, 4-0-0

7. Providence - 676, 3-0-0

8. Quinnipiac - 673, 4-1-0

9. Minnesota Duluth - 602, 3-1-2

10. Dartmouth - 487, 0-0-0

11. Michigan Tech - 454, 5-1-0

12. Colorado College - 435, 3-1-0

13. Augustana - 360, 3-0-1

14. Cornell - 345, 0-0-0

15. Boston University - 323, 3-1-0

16. UConn - 208, 2-2-0

17. Northeastern - 123, 2-1-0

18. Boston College - 117, 1-2-0

19. UMass - 102, 2-3-1

20. Merrimack - 100, 2-1-1

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