No. 18 Boston College Men's Hockey at No. 4 Denver: Game Central With Live Updates (Game 1)
The No. 18 Boston College Eagles (1-2) men’s hockey team returns to action on Friday night as it takes on the No. 4 Denver Pioneers (2-2) at Magness Arena in Denver, Colo.
The Eagles are coming off a series split to St. Cloud State last week. Boston College won the opening game of the series 4-0 on Oct. 15 and lost in the finale 5-3 on Saturday night.
As for the Pioneers, Denver is riding a two-game losing streak into the series after suffering a sweep to No. 1 Michigan last weekend 4-1 and 4-3.
Louka Cloutier is expected to start in net for the Eagles. So far this season, the sophomore has made a pair of appearances and has boasted a 1.52 goals against average, a .947 save percentage, and a 1-1 record.
This will be the 40th meeting between the two teams. Denver holds the advantage in the all-time series 23-16 which includes the last four meetings.
In 2025-26, the Pioneers made the trip to Chestnut Hill and defeated the Eagles 7-3.
Last time Boston College played at Denver was in 2019 and the Pioneers swept the Eagles 3-0 and 6-4.
Scoring Rundown and Analysis
[Refresh your browser once the game starts for the latest updates]
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. ET.
Injury Updates
[If an injury occurs during the game, this section will be updated]
Lines
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Denver Pioneers
When: Friday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Magness Arena, Denver, Colo.
TV: Altitude 2/NCHC.tv
Radio: WEEI 850 AM and Denver Sports 104.3 HD3
USCHO Latest Rankings
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
1. Michigan (47) - 992, 6-0-0
2. Michigan State (2) - 924, 3-0-0
3. North Dakota - 890, 4-0-0
4. Denver - 797, 2-2-0
5. Western Michigan (1) - 795, 4-0-0
6. Wisconsin - 772, 4-0-0
7. Providence - 676, 3-0-0
8. Quinnipiac - 673, 4-1-0
9. Minnesota Duluth - 602, 3-1-2
10. Dartmouth - 487, 0-0-0
11. Michigan Tech - 454, 5-1-0
12. Colorado College - 435, 3-1-0
13. Augustana - 360, 3-0-1
14. Cornell - 345, 0-0-0
15. Boston University - 323, 3-1-0
16. UConn - 208, 2-2-0
17. Northeastern - 123, 2-1-0
18. Boston College - 117, 1-2-0
19. UMass - 102, 2-3-1
20. Merrimack - 100, 2-1-1
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1