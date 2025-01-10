No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Merrimack: Lines, TV Info, Intermission Updates
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (12-3-1, 6-2-1 HE) men’s hockey team returns to action on Friday night as it hosts the Merrimack Warriors (7-10-1, 3-5-1) to start a home-and-home series.
The contest will be the first time in a month that Boston College has taken the ice. The team’s last game was on Dec. 9 which resulted in a 3-2 victory over UMass Lowell to end the first semester.
The Warriors had a holiday break for nearly three weeks, however have already played two games in the New Year, a 5-2 win over Army on Jan. 3 and a 2-1 win over Dartmouth on Jan. 5.
In the first half of the season, Boston College recorded series sweeps over No. 10 St. Cloud State and No. 7 Maine, splits with No. 1 Michigan State and Northeastern, stand alone wins over AIC, No. 4 Western Michigan, No. 5 Providence, Dartmouth, and split two stand alone games with UConn. The team also won and tied with No. 8 UMass Lowell to end the first semester.
As for Merrimack, the team has had one series sweep over UConn, series splits against Minnesota State Mankato and Alaska Anchorage, got swept by Maine, has tallied stand alone wins over Northeastern, Army, and Dartmouth, stand alone losses to Stonehill (2), UMass Lowell, Boston University (2), and Harvard as well as tied a single game with New Hampshire.
This will be the 106th and 107th matchup between the two programs. Boston College leads the all-time series 73-25-7.
Broadcast Info
TV- ESPN+
Radio- WEEI 850 AM
Lines
Boston College Lines
LW Gabe Perreault
C James Hagens
RW Ryan Leonard
Oskar Jellvik
Andre Gasseau
Teddy Stiga
Jake Sondreal
Mike Posma
Will Vote
Brady Berard
Dean Letourneau
Connor Joyce
D Michael Hagens
D Eamon Powell
G Jacob Fowler
Aidan Hreschuk
Aram Minnetian
Jan Korec
Will Skahan
Lukas Gustafsson
Alex Musielak
Nolan Joyce
Intermission Updates
Pregame
- Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.