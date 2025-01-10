BC Bulletin

No. 2 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Merrimack: Lines, TV Info, Intermission Updates

The Eagles return to the ice to face the Warriors at Conte Forum.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (12-3-1, 6-2-1 HE) men’s hockey team returns to action on Friday night as it hosts the Merrimack Warriors (7-10-1, 3-5-1) to start a home-and-home series. 

The contest will be the first time in a month that Boston College has taken the ice. The team’s last game was on Dec. 9 which resulted in a 3-2 victory over UMass Lowell to end the first semester. 

The Warriors had a holiday break for nearly three weeks, however have already played two games in the New Year, a 5-2 win over Army on Jan. 3 and a 2-1 win over Dartmouth on Jan. 5.

In the first half of the season, Boston College recorded series sweeps over No. 10 St. Cloud State and No. 7 Maine, splits with No. 1 Michigan State and Northeastern, stand alone wins over AIC, No. 4 Western Michigan, No. 5 Providence, Dartmouth, and split two stand alone games with UConn. The team also won and tied with No. 8 UMass Lowell to end the first semester. 

As for Merrimack, the team has had one series sweep over UConn, series splits against Minnesota State Mankato and Alaska Anchorage, got swept by Maine, has tallied stand alone wins over Northeastern, Army, and Dartmouth, stand alone losses to Stonehill (2), UMass Lowell, Boston University (2), and Harvard as well as tied a single game with New Hampshire. 

This will be the 106th and 107th matchup between the two programs. Boston College leads the all-time series 73-25-7. 

Broadcast Info

TV- ESPN+

Radio- WEEI 850 AM

Lines

Boston College Lines

LW Gabe Perreault

C James Hagens

RW Ryan Leonard

Oskar Jellvik

Andre Gasseau

Teddy Stiga

Jake Sondreal

Mike Posma

Will Vote

Brady Berard

Dean Letourneau

Connor Joyce

D Michael Hagens

D Eamon Powell

G Jacob Fowler

Aidan Hreschuk

Aram Minnetian

Jan Korec

Will Skahan

Lukas Gustafsson

Alex Musielak

Nolan Joyce

Intermission Updates

[This section will be updated throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information]. 

Pregame

  • Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET. 
