No. 4 Boston College Men’s Hockey Earns Come From Behind Win Over No. 15 Dartmouth
The No. 4 Boston College Eagles (10-3, 5-2 HE) men’s hockey team earned its tenth win of the season with a 5-3 victory over the No. 15 Dartmouth Big Green (5-1-1, 4-1-1 ECAC) on Friday night.
After a defensive battle for the majority of the first period, Dartmouth struck first with a goal by forward Steven Townley in the final minute of the frame with help from forwards Braiden Dorfman and Sean Chisholm.
The score came less than three minutes after the Eagles came up empty-handed on a power play, something they have struggled with throughout the season.
Boston College got on the board and tied up the game at the 11:48 mark of the second period with a goal by forward James Hagens, his second of the season. The score was assisted by forwards Teddy Stiga and Gabe Perreault.
The game being knotted at 1 was short-lived as the Big Green regained the lead at the 16:14 mark of the second period with a score by forward Cooper Flinton, with help from Chisholm and forward Nikita Nikora.
In the third period, Boston College scored three unanswered goals to help earn the come from behind win.
The first was at the 4:48 with a goal by Hagens, his second of the game and third of season, assisted by Perreault. The game marked the freshman’s first multi-goal game of his collegiate career.
The second was at the 13:54 mark and was scored on a power play by forward Mike Posma and assisted by defensemen Lukas Gustafsson and Michael Hagens.
The goal was the first power play goal for the Eagles since their 3-2 win over Maine on Nov. 8.
The final score on the run was at the 17:52 mark, a short-handed goal by Stiga during a Big Green power play.
Both teams exchanged scores in the final minute and a half of the contest.
Dartmouth cut its deficit in half at the 18:41 mark with an unassisted goal by defenseman John Fusco, however the Eagles responded with an empty net goal by forward Andre Gasseau at the 19:31 mark which was assisted by forward Oskar Jellvik.
Next up, Boston College hosts UConn on Wednesday night in its third-to-last game of the semester. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+