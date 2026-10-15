St. Cloud State at No. 16 Boston College Men's Hockey Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — No. 16 Boston College (0-1) men’s hockey will be searching for its first win of the season as it hosts St. Cloud State (1-2) at Conte Forum on Thursday night.
The Eagles suffered a 3-2 loss to Alaska on Friday night to open the 2026-27 campaign.
As for the Huskies, they are coming off a series split to No. 14 Michigan Tech. St. Cloud State lost the opener 3-2 in overtime on Friday and won the finale 5-3 on Saturday.
Prior to the series, St. Cloud State lost to Bemidji State 3-2 in overtime to open its season on Oct. 3.
The contest is the first in a two-game series this weekend against St. Cloud State. The Eagles and Huskies will square off for the series finale on Saturday evening at Conte Forum.
In total, Boston College and St. Cloud State have met seven times with the Huskies leading the series 4-3.
The last time the two teams met was in the 2024-25 season in St. Cloud. Boston College swept St. Cloud State, taking the first game 4-1 and the second game 2-1.
Latest Injury News From St. Cloud State at Boston College
This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game.
St. Cloud State at Boston College Game Information
Who: Boston College Eagles and St. Cloud State Huskies
When: Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: Nov. 2, 2024 in St. Cloud- Boston College won 2-1
How to Watch St. Cloud State at Boston College
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
The Latest Boston College Hockey Headlines
- Last Time Out: Boston College suffered a 3-2 loss to Alaska to open its 2026-27 campaign. Check out the full game recap here.
- The Eagles fell to No. 16 in the latest USCHO poll. Take a look at the full rankings and teams that received votes.
- There are multiple big series in college hockey this weekend. Amelia Ballingall breaks down three of the matchups in our latest Puck Drop.
Lines For St. Cloud State at Boston College
St. Cloud State:
Noah Urness-Nolan Roed-Gavyn Thoreson
Charlie Lurie-William Ahlrik-Carson Pilgrim
Jamison Sluys-Hayden Paupanekis-Jake Southgate
Adam Vigfusson-Jack Reimann-Aiden Welch
Thor Byfuglien-Jacob Napier
Finn McLaughlin-Nolan Stevenson
Will Sharpe-Joe Belise
Darels Uljanskis
Yan Shostak
Mason McElroy
Patriks Berzins
Boston College:
Teddy Stiga-Dean Letourneau-Will Vote
Matias Vanhansen-Oscar Hemming-Ryan Conmy
Alex Pelletier-Jake Sondreal-Casey Mutryn
Olivers Murnieks-Teddy Mutryn-Landan Resendes
Carson Woodall-Luka Radivojevic
Kristian Kostadinski-Matthew Grimes
Teddy Mallgrave-Quinn Beauchesne
Luke Schairer
Louka Cloutier
Leo Henriquez
Jan Korec
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1