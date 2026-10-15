St. Cloud State at No. 16 Boston College Men's Hockey Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — No. 16 Boston College (0-1) men’s hockey will be searching for its first win of the season as it hosts St. Cloud State (1-2) at Conte Forum on Thursday night.

The Eagles suffered a 3-2 loss to Alaska on Friday night to open the 2026-27 campaign.

As for the Huskies, they are coming off a series split to No. 14 Michigan Tech. St. Cloud State lost the opener 3-2 in overtime on Friday and won the finale 5-3 on Saturday.

Prior to the series, St. Cloud State lost to Bemidji State 3-2 in overtime to open its season on Oct. 3.

The contest is the first in a two-game series this weekend against St. Cloud State. The Eagles and Huskies will square off for the series finale on Saturday evening at Conte Forum.

In total, Boston College and St. Cloud State have met seven times with the Huskies leading the series 4-3.

The last time the two teams met was in the 2024-25 season in St. Cloud. Boston College swept St. Cloud State, taking the first game 4-1 and the second game 2-1.

Latest Injury News From St. Cloud State at Boston College

This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game.

St. Cloud State at Boston College Game Information

Who: Boston College Eagles and St. Cloud State Huskies

When: Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: Nov. 2, 2024 in St. Cloud- Boston College won 2-1

How to Watch St. Cloud State at Boston College

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

The Latest Boston College Hockey Headlines

Last Time Out: Boston College suffered a 3-2 loss to Alaska to open its 2026-27 campaign. Check out the full game recap here.

The Eagles fell to No. 16 in the latest USCHO poll. Take a look at the full rankings and teams that received votes.

There are multiple big series in college hockey this weekend. Amelia Ballingall breaks down three of the matchups in our latest Puck Drop.

Lines For St. Cloud State at Boston College

St. Cloud State: Noah Urness-Nolan Roed-Gavyn Thoreson

Charlie Lurie-William Ahlrik-Carson Pilgrim

Jamison Sluys-Hayden Paupanekis-Jake Southgate

Adam Vigfusson-Jack Reimann-Aiden Welch



Thor Byfuglien-Jacob Napier

Finn McLaughlin-Nolan Stevenson

Will Sharpe-Joe Belise

Darels Uljanskis



Yan Shostak

Mason McElroy

Patriks Berzins

Boston College: Teddy Stiga-Dean Letourneau-Will Vote

Matias Vanhansen-Oscar Hemming-Ryan Conmy

Alex Pelletier-Jake Sondreal-Casey Mutryn

Olivers Murnieks-Teddy Mutryn-Landan Resendes



Carson Woodall-Luka Radivojevic

Kristian Kostadinski-Matthew Grimes

Teddy Mallgrave-Quinn Beauchesne

Luke Schairer



Louka Cloutier

Leo Henriquez

Jan Korec

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