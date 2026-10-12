Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 1

Boston College men’s hockey opened its 2026-27 campaign with a 3-2 loss to Alaska on Friday night.

In the game, Teddy Stiga put the Eagles up 1-0 early in the first period, however Alaska responded with three unanswered goals, one from Sam Elliott in the first and the other two from Davis Borozinskis in the third.

Dean Letourneau got Boston College back within one 3-2 with a little over six minutes to go in regulation, but the Eagles could not find the equalizer down the stretch.

With the performance, the Eagles dropped to No. 16 in the latest USCHO poll with 247 points.

Denver is sitting atop the rankings with 33 first-place votes and 979 points, followed by Michigan at No. 2 with 14 first-place votes and 954 points, Michigan State at No. 3 with three first-place votes and 898 points, North Dakota at No. 4 with 833 points, and Wisconsin caps off this week’s top five with 777 points.

As for the Hockey East, five teams made the rankings this week. Joining Boston College is Providence at No. 7 with 671 points, Boston University at No. 11 with 402 points, UConn at No. 17 with 170 points, and UMass at No. 19 with 126 points.

Additionally, three conference teams received votes this week. Northeastern picked up 49 votes, the most among non-ranked teams, Maine earned 37 votes, and Merrimack had 10 votes.

Below are the full rankings for the week.

USCHO Division I Men's Poll - October 12, 2026

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

Denver (33)- 979, 2-0-0 Michigan (14)- 954, 4-0-0 Michigan State (3)- 898, 2-0-0 North Dakota- 833, 2-0-0 Wisconsin- 777, 4-0-0 Western Michigan- 730, 2-0-0 Providence- 671, 2-0-0 Quinnipiac- 655, 3-1-0 Minnesota Duluth- 608, 2-1-1 Dartmouth- 508, 0-0-0 Boston University- 402, 2-0-0 Colorado College- 401, 2-0-0 Cornell- 388, 0-0-0 Michigan Tech- 369, 3-1-0 Augustana- 254, 1-0-1 Boston College- 247, 0-1-0 UConn- 170, 1-1-0 Bowling Green- 155, 2-2-0 UMass- 126, 1-2-1 Minnesota- 59, 0-2-0

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 49, Penn State 41, Maine 37, Union 33, Minnesota State 32, Ohio State 20, Stonehill 19, Bentley 16, Sacred Heart 13, St. Thomas 13, Merrimack 10, Notre Dame 10, Holy Cross 5, Clarkson 4, Alaska 3, Omaha 3, RPI 3, Bemidji State 2, Brown 1, Harvard 1, St. Cloud State 1

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