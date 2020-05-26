BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Alabama-Huntsville Forward Liam Izyk Transfers to Boston College

jbiagioni16

Photo by UAH Athletics

Jerry York added a new forward to the 2020-21 group Tuesday afternoon. As first reported by Mike McMahon of College Hockey News, Alabama-Huntsville forward Liam Izyk is transferring to the Eagles.

One of many players scrambling for a new team after Alabama-Huntsville abruptly cut its hockey program over the weekend, Izyk is the second player to formally announce a transfer Tuesday. Defenseman Tanner Hickey transferred to Arizona State earlier in the day. All UAH players will be immediately eligible due to the program ceasing operation.

Izyk had 3 goals and 11 points for UAH during his freshman season. The eleven points actually ranked him fifth on the 2-26-6 Chargers. He came on strong late in the season, winning WCHA Rookie of the Week in early February after a five-point week against Michigan Tech and Alaska.

Prior to his joining the Chargers, Izyk spent three seasons with the Fort McMurray Oil Barons of the AJHL. He was an alternate captain in two of those three seasons and bounced back from a long-term ankle injury to record 45 points in 50 games during his final season with the Oil Barons.

Izyk is known primarily as a two-way forward and a skilled face-off man. He has a very good chance to crack an Eagles lineup which has to replace plenty of forwards from last season.

At current count, Izyk is the fourteenth forward confirmed for the 2020-21 roster. Alex Newhook, Marc McLaughlin, Colby Ambrosio and Nikita Nesterenko are the only true centers on the roster, making Izyk a prime candidate to seize the fourth line center position, as McLaughlin should see a promotion from the fourth line, Newhook projects with Matt Boldy and Mike Hardman on the first line, and the two freshmen will be top nine forwards. 

Comments

Hockey

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 OL Otto Hess

Boston College continues to be red hot on the recruiting trail with the addition of an offensive lineman out of Illinois.

A.J. Black

Boston College Makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 S Daymon David

Eagles are in good company with Daymond David, a top safety out of Maryland who released his Top 6 schools on Monday.

A.J. Black

DT Owen Stoudmire Commits To Boston College

Boston College landed a big defensive tackle from Ohio. Read why the junior chose to commit to the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

BC78

Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 Offensive Lineman Ilija Krajnovic

Serbian offensive lineman pledges to the Eagles.

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

Boston College Reportedly In Contact With Indiana Transfer Justin Smith

Graduate transfer Justin Smith has announced that he is going to transfer, and has a long list of teams interested in him including the Boston College Eagles

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

For New Boston College Commit Ilija Krajnovic Football Is Relatively New, But The Sky is the Limit

The Eagles newest commitment is just learning the game, but has the potential to be a special player at Boston College

A.J. Black

by

bodascious

Reviewing the Current 2021 Boston College Recruiting Class

After a hot streak on the recruiting trail, we review the Boston College recruiting class up to this point.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Reviewing the Boston College Quarterback Depth Chart

Boston College's quarterback depth chart has almost completely flipped in a year, read about their signal caller changes.

A.J. Black

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 6 CB Brandon Sebastian

Junior cornerback Brandon Sebastian has had two good seasons with the Eagles, read why 2020 could be a special one under Jeff Hafley

A.J. Black

'21 DT Nigel Tate Commits To Boston College

The Eagles landed their second defensive tackle of the cycle with Nigel Tate of Potomac, Maryland.

A.J. Black