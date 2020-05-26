Alabama-Huntsville Forward Liam Izyk Transfers to Boston College

Photo by UAH Athletics

Jerry York added a new forward to the 2020-21 group Tuesday afternoon. As first reported by Mike McMahon of College Hockey News, Alabama-Huntsville forward Liam Izyk is transferring to the Eagles.

One of many players scrambling for a new team after Alabama-Huntsville abruptly cut its hockey program over the weekend, Izyk is the second player to formally announce a transfer Tuesday. Defenseman Tanner Hickey transferred to Arizona State earlier in the day. All UAH players will be immediately eligible due to the program ceasing operation.

Izyk had 3 goals and 11 points for UAH during his freshman season. The eleven points actually ranked him fifth on the 2-26-6 Chargers. He came on strong late in the season, winning WCHA Rookie of the Week in early February after a five-point week against Michigan Tech and Alaska.

Prior to his joining the Chargers, Izyk spent three seasons with the Fort McMurray Oil Barons of the AJHL. He was an alternate captain in two of those three seasons and bounced back from a long-term ankle injury to record 45 points in 50 games during his final season with the Oil Barons.

Izyk is known primarily as a two-way forward and a skilled face-off man. He has a very good chance to crack an Eagles lineup which has to replace plenty of forwards from last season.

At current count, Izyk is the fourteenth forward confirmed for the 2020-21 roster. Alex Newhook, Marc McLaughlin, Colby Ambrosio and Nikita Nesterenko are the only true centers on the roster, making Izyk a prime candidate to seize the fourth line center position, as McLaughlin should see a promotion from the fourth line, Newhook projects with Matt Boldy and Mike Hardman on the first line, and the two freshmen will be top nine forwards.