Updating Boston College’s 2020 Hockey Recruits

jbiagioni16

Photo by BCEagles.com

Two days ago, I posted an article about Boston College’s 2020 hockey recruits. As I mentioned, it’s sort of an inexact science without subscription hockey services or direct contact with the schools/recruits.

I came up with 13 players I had seen on various outlets as coming to BC in 2020. Yesterday I heard from Jeff Cox from the New England Hockey Journal who had read the article and shared with me more accurate information regarding BC’s recruiting situation.

With that I’d like to update you all on the recruits. And of course a huge shoutout to Jeff Cox from New England Hockey Journal for the information.

- Jason Siedem is de-committed.

- Michael Posma is coming in 2021.

- Tim Lovell, Stephen Davis and Harrison Roy are all coming in 2020.

That puts the updated list at:

  1. Colby Ambrosio
  2. Nikita Nesterenko
  3. Gentry Shamburger
  4. Harrison Roy
  5. Danny Weight
  6. Connor Joyce
  7. Eamon Powell
  8. Tim Lovell
  9. Stephen Davis
  10. Jack Agnew
  11. Henry Wilder

I’ll keep you updated with any other recruiting information as it becomes available. 

JD Biagloni is a staff writer for BC Bulletin and WZBC Radio. Make sure to follow him on Twitter @jbiagioni16.

