BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 21

How did the Eagles’ regular season finale win over the Warriors impact the polls?

Kim Rankin

Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College forward Will Traeger (23) skates against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats during the third period at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Boston College forward Will Traeger (23) skates against the University of New Hampshire Wildcats during the third period at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team wrapped up its regular season with a 6-0 shutout win over the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday. 

Multiple Eagles aided in the team’s success. Ryan Leonard and Connor Joyce scored one goal apiece and Gabe Perreault and Teddy Stiga each scored a pair. Goalie Jacob Fowler recorded 27 saves and his seventh shutout of the season. 

With the performance, Boston College stayed atop the USCHO rankings nearly unanimous with 48 first-place votes and 998 points. 

Michigan State remained at No. 2 with two first-place votes and 949 points, followed by Western Michigan at No. 3 with 889, Maine at No. 4 with 790, and Minnesota rounded out the top five with 785. 

Seven Hockey East teams were ranked this week. Joining Boston College and Maine is Providence at No. 7, UConn at No. 8, Boston University at No. 9, UMass at No. 14, and UMass Lowell at No. 19. 

New Hampshire was not ranked, but received 30 votes, two spots out of a ranking.

Below are the full rankings for this week. 

2024-25 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 22 Poll: 

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

  1. Boston College (48)- 998, 26-6-2
  2. Michigan State (2)- 949, 24-6-4
  3. Western Michigan- 889, 26-7-1
  4. Maine- 790, 21-7-6
  5. Minnesota- 785, 25-10-4
  6. Denver- 742, 26-9-1
  7. Providence- 652, 21-9-5
  8. UConn- 641, 20-10-4
  9. Boston University- 623, 20-12-2
  10. Ohio State- 569, 23-12-2
  11. Penn State- 449, 20-12-4
  12. Arizona State- 432, 19-13-2
  13. Quinnipiac- 395, 22-10-2
  14. UMass- 362, 19-12-5
  15. Minnesota State- 329, 25-8-3
  16. Michigan- 301, 18-15-3
  17. North Dakota- 162, 19-14-2
  18. Clarkson- 158, 21-10-3
  19. UMass Lowell- 96, 15-15-4
  20. Omaha- 53, 18-15-1

Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 45, New Hampshire 30, Sacred Heart 15, Colorado College 12, Colgate 6, Cornell 6, Bentley 3, St. Thomas 3, Union 2, Dartmouth 1, LIU 1, Wisconsin 1

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Hockey