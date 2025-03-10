Where Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranks After Week 21
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team wrapped up its regular season with a 6-0 shutout win over the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday.
Multiple Eagles aided in the team’s success. Ryan Leonard and Connor Joyce scored one goal apiece and Gabe Perreault and Teddy Stiga each scored a pair. Goalie Jacob Fowler recorded 27 saves and his seventh shutout of the season.
With the performance, Boston College stayed atop the USCHO rankings nearly unanimous with 48 first-place votes and 998 points.
Michigan State remained at No. 2 with two first-place votes and 949 points, followed by Western Michigan at No. 3 with 889, Maine at No. 4 with 790, and Minnesota rounded out the top five with 785.
Seven Hockey East teams were ranked this week. Joining Boston College and Maine is Providence at No. 7, UConn at No. 8, Boston University at No. 9, UMass at No. 14, and UMass Lowell at No. 19.
New Hampshire was not ranked, but received 30 votes, two spots out of a ranking.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
2024-25 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 22 Poll:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Boston College (48)- 998, 26-6-2
- Michigan State (2)- 949, 24-6-4
- Western Michigan- 889, 26-7-1
- Maine- 790, 21-7-6
- Minnesota- 785, 25-10-4
- Denver- 742, 26-9-1
- Providence- 652, 21-9-5
- UConn- 641, 20-10-4
- Boston University- 623, 20-12-2
- Ohio State- 569, 23-12-2
- Penn State- 449, 20-12-4
- Arizona State- 432, 19-13-2
- Quinnipiac- 395, 22-10-2
- UMass- 362, 19-12-5
- Minnesota State- 329, 25-8-3
- Michigan- 301, 18-15-3
- North Dakota- 162, 19-14-2
- Clarkson- 158, 21-10-3
- UMass Lowell- 96, 15-15-4
- Omaha- 53, 18-15-1
Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 45, New Hampshire 30, Sacred Heart 15, Colorado College 12, Colgate 6, Cornell 6, Bentley 3, St. Thomas 3, Union 2, Dartmouth 1, LIU 1, Wisconsin 1