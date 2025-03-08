BC Bulletin

No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey Shuts Out Merrimack in Regular Season Finale

The Eagles cap off the regular season on a positive note.

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (26-6-2, 18-4-2 HE) men’s hockey team finished off the regular season with a 6-0 win over the Merrimack Warriors (13-20-1, 9-14-1 HE) on Saturday afternoon. 

The Eagles put their first score of the day on the board at the 7:45 mark of the opening frame with a goal from forward Ryan Leonard, assisted by forward Gabe Perreault and defenseman Eamon Powell. 

Boston College extended its lead later in the period at 12:58 with a goal from forward Teddy Stiga. The score was assisted by defensemen Lukas Gustafsson and Will Skahan and gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission. 

The Eagles tacked on a sole goal in the second period from Perreault with help from Powell to add to Boston College’s lead 3-0. 

In the final frame, Boston College’s offense continued to shine. The team scored three goals to secure the shutout win over the Warriors. 

The first came at 6:34 with a power-play goal by Perreault with assists from Leonard and forward Andre Gasseau while the second came less than three minutes later at 9:07 from forward Teddy Stiga with help from Gasseau. 

Boston College’s final score of the day was an unassisted goal by forward Connor Joyce at 15:05, his third of the season. 

Eagles goalie Jacob Fowler added to his impressive resume as he recorded 27 saves and was credited with his seventh shutout of the season. 

Boston College has already won the Hockey East regular season title and earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament. The Eagles will take the ice again next weekend for the quarterfinals. Opponent, date, and time is to be determined. 

KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

