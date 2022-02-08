Skip to main content

Morning Bulletin: Tough Loss in Beanpot

A look at Boston College news from around the internet

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Preston Zinter Set to Make Decision

Four Star Athlete From Massachusetts

PrestonZinter

With countless offers, including Boston College

Lawrence Academy (MA) linebacker Preston Zinter is set to make his decision this Friday. With offers from schools like Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and LSU, it won't be easy for Boston College. Become a premium member today and we will have our official locked in predictions for his decision later today. 

Locked on Boston College: Tough Loss at Beanpot

Boston College fell behind early in the 69th Beanpot Tournament, but roared back with a goal by Patrick Giles. Unfortunately it was not enough as Northeastern's goalie TJ Semptimphelter stood on his head, making 40+ saves, in the Huskies 3-1 win over BC. We look at the game and give our analysis on a close loss.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Also recruiting talk! A local recruit is set to make his decision, will it be the Eagles?

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

screen-shot-2019-10-04-at-103134-pm
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Tough Loss in Beanpot

20 seconds ago
Comment
USATSI_17384810_168388155_lowres
Football

Ben Johnson Named Offensive Coordinator of Detroit Lions

11 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17193638_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College Men's Basketball To Compete in 2022 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam

16 hours ago
Comment
ZionJohnson
Football

Zion Johnson Enters First Round in PFF Mock Draft

19 hours ago
Comment
ZionJohnson
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Senior Bowl Recap, Zion Johnson Impresses

Feb 7, 2022
Comment
JadenWilliams
Football

By The Numbers: Boston College Football Scholarship Update

Feb 6, 2022
Comment
E4HdFj5WYAYBEVe
Recruiting

'23 DE Jordan Mayer To Visit Boston College

Feb 5, 2022
Comment
USATSI_16767099_168388155_lowres
Football

Zion Johnson Completes Impressive Week at Senior Bowl

Feb 5, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17450037_168388155_lowres
Hockey

Six Boston College Hockey Players, One Coach Head To Winter Olympics

Feb 4, 2022
Comment