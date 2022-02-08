Morning Bulletin: Tough Loss in Beanpot

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Preston Zinter Set to Make Decision

Four Star Athlete From Massachusetts With countless offers, including Boston College

Lawrence Academy (MA) linebacker Preston Zinter is set to make his decision this Friday. With offers from schools like Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and LSU, it won't be easy for Boston College. Become a premium member today and we will have our official locked in predictions for his decision later today.

Locked on Boston College: Tough Loss at Beanpot

Boston College fell behind early in the 69th Beanpot Tournament, but roared back with a goal by Patrick Giles. Unfortunately it was not enough as Northeastern's goalie TJ Semptimphelter stood on his head, making 40+ saves, in the Huskies 3-1 win over BC. We look at the game and give our analysis on a close loss.

Also recruiting talk! A local recruit is set to make his decision, will it be the Eagles?

