Morning Bulletin: Boston College News for August 19, 2021

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature, will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Jaden Williams Continues to Have Huge Summer

Boston College wide receiver reportedly caught two 40+ yard passes for touchdowns on Wednesday. The true freshmen out of Texas has turned heads this summer with his play making abilities.

Former Boston College Defensive Lineman Luc Bequette Cleared to Play at Cal

Bequette, who transferred back to Cal, is now in his seventh season of college football. “He runs and he kind of lets it go back and forth and lets it flow. That’s the biggest difference I’ve seen in Luc.” said Bears defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon.

Locked on Boston College---Depth Chart Discussion.

On today's show we really dig into the Boston College football roster to come up with what we think will be the depth chart for 2021. There are some obvious ones like Phil Jurkovec and Dennis Grosel at quarterback, but the defensive side of the ball leaves a lot of questions. We give our predictions, and look at the two deep along with our reasoning for each position. If you are getting ready for the season this is an episode you won't want to miss.

In addition we look at the new surrounding Boston College, including the kickoff time for the UMass game, along with other news and notes.

