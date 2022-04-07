Morning Bulletin: Basketball Transfer Portal Updates

Looking at news from around the Boston College community, from Chestnut Hill and beyond.

Boston College Hockey Lands Transfer

Boston College has landed a transfer, as Cam Burke a graduate student from Notre Dame will play for Jerry York in 2022-23. The Boxborough, MA native scored 19 points for the Fighting Irish last season. The news was first reported by Mike McMahon.

Locked on Boston College: Move FCS Football Season to Spring, Have Annual FCS Game Replace Spring Game

For years the spring game has been a staple of college football. An exhibition that pits one half of the roster versus the other. But is it time to change all of that? Moving FCS football to spring makes sense for a bunch of reasons, and we look at the reasons why thinking outside the box might make sense.

Basketball transfer portal is heating up, and Boston College is linked to transfers from Iowa and Vanderbilt. What is Earl Grant looking for in a transfer, and what are the needs for the Eagles? We look at how BC might fill their two slots.

Finally, Hockey East announces a new deal with ESPN that could open up college hockey to more around the country. It's a big deal and we tell you why

