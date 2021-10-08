Morning Bulletin: Grading Out the Eagles

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Interesting Read on the Offensive Line

Trevor Hass of the Boston Globe has a really good article out about the Boston College offensive line.

Women's Soccer Falls to #2 UVA

Women's soccer fell 3-0 to #2 UVA on Thursday evening. The 6-6-1 Eagles will finish off their homestand against UNC on Sunday.

Locked on Boston College- Grading the Eagles

On today's Locked on Boston College we look at each positional group for Boston College football to give out grades. Which group scored the best? Which may still have work to do? We break down and discuss in depth the offense, coaching, special teams and defense.

