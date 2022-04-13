Skip to main content

Locked on Boston College: Discussing Coaches on Recruiting Trail

New episode of our daily podcast, and news from around Chestnut Hill.

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Baseball

Baseball Comes Back, Wins Beanpot

Boston College came back from an early deficit, to defeat UMass in the Beanpot Finals at the Harrington Athletics Village on Tuesday evening. After falling behind 7-2 early in the matchup, the Eagles stormed back to tie the game 8-8 in the 6th inning. In the 8th inning BC pulled away with RBIs from Luke Gold and Joe Vetrano. With the win, the Eagles land their 14th Beanpot Championship. 

MarnelleGarraud

Marnelle Garraud Transfer to Vanderbilt

Boston College guard Marnelle Garraud announced her transfer destination on Tuesday. The graduate student from Lynn (MA) averaged 7.6 points per game, and shot 35% from three point range. She is one of three Eagles who have formally entered the portal including forward Clara Ford and guard Jaelyn Batts.

Locked on Boston College: Recruiting Wrap Up: Which BC Coaches Have "Wow'd" on The Recruiting Trail?

BC football is on the recruiting trail after the spring game, and we talk about which coaches are making the biggest impact so far. With Coach Guges lighting up Twitter, he also has been connecting with some "big dogs" from some powerhouse programs that are exciting names to watch for. And two Top 8 lists for 2023 recruits include Boston College.

Also, Boston College basketball adds a new transfer, Mason Madsen a three point shooter from Cincinnati. We talk about his role moving forward, and what he means to the program.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

And transfer portal news is running wild, with former BC players transferring to new homes.

Boston College Content

2023 Boston College Football Scholarship Offers

2023 Boston College Football Commitment List

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

In This Article (1)

Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles

JeffHafley
Podcast

Locked on Boston College: Discussing Coaches on Recruiting Trail

By A.J. Blackjust nowComment
MasonMadsen
Basketball

Boston College Lands Cincinnati Transfer Guard Mason Madsen

By A.J. Black11 hours agoComment
ZionJohnson
Football

Zion Johnson: Latest Mock Draft Roundup

By A.J. Black19 hours agoComment
Image (1)
Football

Boston College Wide Receiver Zay Flowers Lands Major NIL Deal

By A.J. Black20 hours agoComment
CaseMankins
Maroon & Gold+

Monday Musings: Spring Game Visitors, Offensive Line & More

By A.J. BlackApr 11, 2022Comment
Member Exclusive
BrevinGalloway
Basketball

Guard Brevin Galloway Enters Transfer Portal

By A.J. BlackApr 11, 2022Comment
TylerVrabel
Football

OL Tyler Vrabel 2022 NFL Draft Scouting Report

By Mitchell WolfeApr 11, 2022Comment
ChristianMahogany
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Spring Game Reactions

By A.J. BlackApr 11, 2022Comment
Screen Shot 2022-04-10 at 1.17.20 PM
Football

Five Takeaways from Jeff Hafley's Spring Game Press Conference

By A.J. BlackApr 10, 2022Comment