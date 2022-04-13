Locked on Boston College: Discussing Coaches on Recruiting Trail

New episode of our daily podcast, and news from around Chestnut Hill.

Baseball Comes Back, Wins Beanpot

Boston College came back from an early deficit, to defeat UMass in the Beanpot Finals at the Harrington Athletics Village on Tuesday evening. After falling behind 7-2 early in the matchup, the Eagles stormed back to tie the game 8-8 in the 6th inning. In the 8th inning BC pulled away with RBIs from Luke Gold and Joe Vetrano. With the win, the Eagles land their 14th Beanpot Championship.

Marnelle Garraud Transfer to Vanderbilt

Boston College guard Marnelle Garraud announced her transfer destination on Tuesday. The graduate student from Lynn (MA) averaged 7.6 points per game, and shot 35% from three point range. She is one of three Eagles who have formally entered the portal including forward Clara Ford and guard Jaelyn Batts.

Locked on Boston College: Recruiting Wrap Up: Which BC Coaches Have "Wow'd" on The Recruiting Trail?

BC football is on the recruiting trail after the spring game, and we talk about which coaches are making the biggest impact so far. With Coach Guges lighting up Twitter, he also has been connecting with some "big dogs" from some powerhouse programs that are exciting names to watch for. And two Top 8 lists for 2023 recruits include Boston College.

Also, Boston College basketball adds a new transfer, Mason Madsen a three point shooter from Cincinnati. We talk about his role moving forward, and what he means to the program.

And transfer portal news is running wild, with former BC players transferring to new homes.

